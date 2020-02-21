Wildbachstrasse 9
2020 Pre-Season Testing - Week 1, Day 2Barcelona, )
Testing times mean little (although we’d take a P1 over other positions, thank you very much), with the focus of the team being on discovering the potential of its 2020 contender. With three of the drivers on the team’s books having now tested the C39, the engineers at the track and back in Hinwil will have their hands full with interpreting the data and feedback collected in these first two days of action.
The first week of testing in Barcelona ends tomorrow, with Antonio Giovinazzi in the cockpit.
Beat Zehnder, Sporting Director: “Today was another valuable day testing the C39, a day in which we were able to cover good mileage without any issues. People may look at the times, but these are of little value right now: the main thing to focus on is the data we are collecting and listening to the drivers’ first reactions. Having two days of uninterrupted running, minus a red flag at the end of today, is where we want to be right now, but it’s still just the beginning of a very busy process of learning about the new car.”
Kimi Räikkönen (car #7): “For my first testing day, it was an ok one. The important thing is that everything seems to be working well, with no major issues. The immediate feeling is pretty positive, but it’s still early days. There is still a long way to go but I think we made a step forward compared to last year: who knows where this is going to take us, but so far so good.”
Circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya / 4.655 km
Driver: Kimi Räikkönen
Weather: sunny and dry; air 6-19°C, track 6-26°C
Chassis / engine: Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN C39-02 / Ferrari
Laps: 134 laps, 623.77 km
Fastest lap: 1:17.091
