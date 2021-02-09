C-86, C Block, Sector 10
201301 Noida, in
https://www.renub.com/
Rajat Gupta
United States Melon Market, by Types, Companies, Forecast To 2027
United States Melon Market
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center report in 2018, the average American consumed 13 kg of Melon each year. In contrast, per USDA-ESMIS, the per capita consumption of cantaloupe and honeydew melon was 31.3 and 0.75 kg in 2017. The products covered in the report are Melons (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew). The United States melon market size was valued US $ 929.33 million in 2020.
Health Benefits of Melon
• Watermelons are identified by its bright colour, which makes it gaze tempting and adds nutritional value. It can also help prevent cell damage, prevent several types of cancer, and boost cardiovascular health.
• Cantaloupe has some crucial health benefits of delicious melon which help to maintain healthy eye function, healthy growth and prolongation of cells within the body, necessary for healthy teeth, skin, bone, and mucous membranes
• Honeydew supplies with natural sugars that will pursue to fuel cells throughout the day. It is also low in fat and holds several vital vitamins and minerals.
The report imparts an in-depth analysis of the melon market in the United States. It presents melon’s (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew) Market Share, Volume Share, Consumption, Domestic Production, Exports and Imports latest data. The report also shows the key market player's allowing to recognize the key drivers and restraints. One can find here a deliberate study of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts speaks how the market will be changed in the medium term. The prophecy reveals market prospects up to 2027.
This is a must buy report to get the full picture of the United States melon market. This report mapped out for manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, investors, consultants, and advisors. The primary significant reasons that will create readers attraction towards the report are:
• The data in the report will help the readers find more profound insights into current market developments
• Give a clear picture to assess future market prospects
• Enable the readers to adjust their marketing strategy
• The readers can take advantage of the latest data to teach the market research information for their work
• Will pave the way for the discovery of vital success factors affecting the market
Renub Research latest report titled “United States Melon Market by Types (Water Melon, Cantaloupe, Honeydew), Production, Import, Export, Company (Nestle SA, North America Beverages (Owned by PepsiCo) Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion)”
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-melon-market-p.php
United States Melon Market Analysis
• Market
• Production
• Import
• Export
By Type – Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
• Water Melon
• Cantaloupe
• Honeydew
Water Melon – Market & Volume breakup from 4 viewpoints
• Market
• Production
• Imports
• Exports
Cantaloupe – Market & Volume breakup from 4 viewpoints
• Market
• Production
• Imports
• Exports
Honeydew – Market & Volume from 2 viewpoints
• Market
• Production
All the Companies has been Analysed from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
• Nestle SA
• North America Beverages (Owned by PepsiCo)
• Cargill
• Tate & Lyle
• Ingredion
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | + 91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/...
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.