The United States is one of the leaders in consuming and producing of Melon across the globe. Melons are moderate in calories and fat, but they are also massive in essential vitamins and minerals, and water content. A fresh watermelon, cantaloupe, and Honeydew accommodate up to 90 percent water, making them some of the most thirst-quenching beverage around. According to Renub Research, the United States Melon Market is estimated to grow with a modest CAGR of 0.72% over the forecast period and reach US $ 977.30 million by 2027.



According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center report in 2018, the average American consumed 13 kg of Melon each year. In contrast, per USDA-ESMIS, the per capita consumption of cantaloupe and honeydew melon was 31.3 and 0.75 kg in 2017. The products covered in the report are Melons (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew). The United States melon market size was valued US $ 929.33 million in 2020.



Health Benefits of Melon



• Watermelons are identified by its bright colour, which makes it gaze tempting and adds nutritional value. It can also help prevent cell damage, prevent several types of cancer, and boost cardiovascular health.

• Cantaloupe has some crucial health benefits of delicious melon which help to maintain healthy eye function, healthy growth and prolongation of cells within the body, necessary for healthy teeth, skin, bone, and mucous membranes

• Honeydew supplies with natural sugars that will pursue to fuel cells throughout the day. It is also low in fat and holds several vital vitamins and minerals.



The report imparts an in-depth analysis of the melon market in the United States. It presents melon’s (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew) Market Share, Volume Share, Consumption, Domestic Production, Exports and Imports latest data. The report also shows the key market player's allowing to recognize the key drivers and restraints. One can find here a deliberate study of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts speaks how the market will be changed in the medium term. The prophecy reveals market prospects up to 2027.



This is a must buy report to get the full picture of the United States melon market. This report mapped out for manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, investors, consultants, and advisors. The primary significant reasons that will create readers attraction towards the report are:



• The data in the report will help the readers find more profound insights into current market developments

• Give a clear picture to assess future market prospects

• Enable the readers to adjust their marketing strategy

• The readers can take advantage of the latest data to teach the market research information for their work

• Will pave the way for the discovery of vital success factors affecting the market



Renub Research latest report titled “United States Melon Market by Types (Water Melon, Cantaloupe, Honeydew), Production, Import, Export, Company (Nestle SA, North America Beverages (Owned by PepsiCo) Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion)”



Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-melon-market-p.php



United States Melon Market Analysis



• Market

• Production

• Import

• Export



By Type – Market breakup from 3 viewpoints



• Water Melon

• Cantaloupe

• Honeydew



Water Melon – Market & Volume breakup from 4 viewpoints



• Market

• Production

• Imports

• Exports



Cantaloupe – Market & Volume breakup from 4 viewpoints



• Market

• Production

• Imports

• Exports



Honeydew – Market & Volume from 2 viewpoints



• Market

• Production



All the Companies has been Analysed from 3 Viewpoints



• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Sales Analysis



Company Analysis



• Nestle SA

• North America Beverages (Owned by PepsiCo)

• Cargill

• Tate & Lyle

• Ingredion



Contact Us:

Renub Research

Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | + 91-120-421-9822 (IND)

Email: info@renub.com

Web: https://www.renub.com

Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/...

(lifePR) (