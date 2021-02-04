C-86, C Block, Sector 10
Global Coffee Market, Volume by Countries, Companies, Forecast
Global Coffee Market
Globally, coffee plays a vital role in urban people's modern lifestyle. There is an increase in the number of cafeterias in society to cater to the rise in demand. Launch of various cafeteria chains such as Luckin, Barista, Café Coffe Day, and Starbucks are giving enriched customer experience. According to Renub Research, the Global Coffee Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 2.52% and reach US $ 28.8 Billion by 2027.
The global coffee market is segmented into two types of coffee beans: Arabica and Robusta. Arabica is more preferred by consumers for its sweet taste and more complex flavor. It is widely used in black coffee. On the other hand, Robusta is much cheaper and stronger because of its high caffeine contain then Arabica. It's mostly used in espresso. Brazil is the biggest coffee producer for both Arabica and Robusta beans. There are various options available for coffee lovers depending upon coffee beans and type say Latte, Cappuccino, Americano, Espresso, Doppio etc.
Europe and American are the large coffee market. Coffee being an integral part of routine gives relief from a hectic schedule. Due to continuously growing demand, coffee trade plays a vital role in politics, survival, and country's economic growth. Coffee is not just a beverage; it’s a global product; it became the most unpredictable trading business investment. We have segmented Export and Import of coffee in beans, Roast and Ground and soluble coffee. Most coffee beans export and import are done in European countries.
Renub Research report titled “Global Coffee Market & Volume by Coffee Producing Country, (Arabica & Robusta), Coffee Bean Exporting & Importing Country, Roast and Ground Exporting & Importing Country, Soluble Exporting & Importing Country, Company (Coca-Cola Company, J.M Smucker Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Starbucks Corporation, Tata Global Beverages)
Coffee Market and Volume breakup of 11 Countries
• European Union
• United States
• Brazil
• Japan
• Philippines
• Russia
• Canada
• Indonesia
• Ethiopia
• China
• Others
Coffee Production – Volume breakup from both types of Coffee
• Arabica
• Robusta
Arabica Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Brazil
2. Colombia
3. Ethiopia
4. Honduras
5. Peru
6. Guatemala
7. Mexico
8. Nicaragua
9. China
10. India
11. Other
Robusta Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Vietnam
2. Brazil
3. Indonesia
4. Uganda
5. India
6. Malaysia
7. Cote d'Ivoire
8. Tanzania
9. Mexico
10. Thailand
11. Other
Bean Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Brazil
2. Vietnam
3. Colombia
4. Indonesia
5. Honduras
6. Uganda
7. Peru
8. Ethiopia
9. Guatemala
10. India
11. Other
Roast and Ground Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. European Union
2. Switzerland
3. Vietnam
4. Colombia
5. Mexico
6. Indonesia
7. China
8. Brazil
9. Costa Rica
10. Panama
11. Other
Soluble Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Brazil
2. Malaysia
3. Vietnam
4. India
5. Mexico
6. Indonesia
7. Colombia
8. European Union
9. Thailand
10. China
11. Other
Bean Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. European Union
2. United States
3. Japan
4. Canada
5. Russia
6. Switzerland
7. South Korea
8. Algeria
9. Malaysia
10. Australia
11. Other
Roast and Ground Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Russia
2. Ukraine
3. United States
4. Canada
5. South Korea
6. Vietnam
7. China
8. Australia
9. Norway
10. Taiwan
11. Other
Soluble Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries
1. Philippines
2. China
3. Russia
4. Canada
5. Japan
6. Indonesia
7. Ukraine
8. United States
9. South Africa
10. Australia
11. Other
All Key players has been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
• Coca-Cola Company
• J.M Smucker Company
• Keurig Green Mountain
• Starbucks Corporation
• Tata Global Beverages
