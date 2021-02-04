Coffee is the most commercialized food product and most popular beverage around the globe. Presence of caffeine in coffee provides refreshing and revitalizing effects to its consumers. There are various ways to serve and consume coffee as hot or iced. According to clinical studies, to some extent coffee is beneficial for healthy adults. A survey by the National Coffee Association in the US, more or less 70% of the people prefer homemade coffee preparation. As per our research findings worldwide coffee market is expected to be valued US $ 24.2 Billion by 2020.



Globally, coffee plays a vital role in urban people's modern lifestyle. There is an increase in the number of cafeterias in society to cater to the rise in demand. Launch of various cafeteria chains such as Luckin, Barista, Café Coffe Day, and Starbucks are giving enriched customer experience. According to Renub Research, the Global Coffee Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 2.52% and reach US $ 28.8 Billion by 2027.



The global coffee market is segmented into two types of coffee beans: Arabica and Robusta. Arabica is more preferred by consumers for its sweet taste and more complex flavor. It is widely used in black coffee. On the other hand, Robusta is much cheaper and stronger because of its high caffeine contain then Arabica. It's mostly used in espresso. Brazil is the biggest coffee producer for both Arabica and Robusta beans. There are various options available for coffee lovers depending upon coffee beans and type say Latte, Cappuccino, Americano, Espresso, Doppio etc.



Europe and American are the large coffee market. Coffee being an integral part of routine gives relief from a hectic schedule. Due to continuously growing demand, coffee trade plays a vital role in politics, survival, and country's economic growth. Coffee is not just a beverage; it’s a global product; it became the most unpredictable trading business investment. We have segmented Export and Import of coffee in beans, Roast and Ground and soluble coffee. Most coffee beans export and import are done in European countries.



Renub Research report titled “Global Coffee Market & Volume by Coffee Producing Country, (Arabica & Robusta), Coffee Bean Exporting & Importing Country, Roast and Ground Exporting & Importing Country, Soluble Exporting & Importing Country, Company (Coca-Cola Company, J.M Smucker Company, Keurig Green Mountain, Starbucks Corporation, Tata Global Beverages)



Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=global-coffee-market-p.php



Coffee Market and Volume breakup of 11 Countries



• European Union

• United States

• Brazil

• Japan

• Philippines

• Russia

• Canada

• Indonesia

• Ethiopia

• China

• Others



Coffee Production – Volume breakup from both types of Coffee



• Arabica

• Robusta



Arabica Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Brazil

2. Colombia

3. Ethiopia

4. Honduras

5. Peru

6. Guatemala

7. Mexico

8. Nicaragua

9. China

10. India

11. Other



Robusta Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Vietnam

2. Brazil

3. Indonesia

4. Uganda

5. India

6. Malaysia

7. Cote d'Ivoire

8. Tanzania

9. Mexico

10. Thailand

11. Other



Bean Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Brazil

2. Vietnam

3. Colombia

4. Indonesia

5. Honduras

6. Uganda

7. Peru

8. Ethiopia

9. Guatemala

10. India

11. Other



Roast and Ground Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. European Union

2. Switzerland

3. Vietnam

4. Colombia

5. Mexico

6. Indonesia

7. China

8. Brazil

9. Costa Rica

10. Panama

11. Other



Soluble Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Brazil

2. Malaysia

3. Vietnam

4. India

5. Mexico

6. Indonesia

7. Colombia

8. European Union

9. Thailand

10. China

11. Other



Bean Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. European Union

2. United States

3. Japan

4. Canada

5. Russia

6. Switzerland

7. South Korea

8. Algeria

9. Malaysia

10. Australia

11. Other



Roast and Ground Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Russia

2. Ukraine

3. United States

4. Canada

5. South Korea

6. Vietnam

7. China

8. Australia

9. Norway

10. Taiwan

11. Other



Soluble Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries



1. Philippines

2. China

3. Russia

4. Canada

5. Japan

6. Indonesia

7. Ukraine

8. United States

9. South Africa

10. Australia

11. Other



All Key players has been covered from 3 Viewpoints



• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Revenues



Company Analysis



• Coca-Cola Company

• J.M Smucker Company

• Keurig Green Mountain

• Starbucks Corporation

• Tata Global Beverages

(lifePR) (