According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Germany Diabetes Market, By Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" There are more than 400 Thousand different products summarized as “Medical devices”. Medical devices are designed for preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases. On this contrary, Diabetes is prevalent in German people that, in the year 2018, Germany accounts for 25% percent of the European diabetes devices market. According to Renub Research report, Germany Diabetes Market is expected to be an opportunity of US$ 12.13 Billion. This research study covers the demand of all the four types of diabetes devices - Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and Insulin Pump.



Germany has 7 Million known diabetes population, but according to estimates, about 1.3 Million people are expected to be living with undetected diabetes. According to German Diabetes Centre (DDZ), type 2 diabetes patients are expected to increase in Germany for 20 years. As per their estimate diabetes will affect 12 Million in Germany by the end of the year 2040.



The number of people with type 2 diabetes in Germany will continue to increase over the next twenty years. Researchers at the German Diabetes Centre (DDZ) estimate that up to twelve million people might suffer from metabolic disorders in 2040.



Germany is known for developed countries for advanced healthcare facilities say, for instance, technologies like an insulin pump, insulin pen, continuous glucose monitoring are adopted at a very rapid pace. Besides, pricing and reimbursement policies were highly regulated in Germany while giving traction to the surging adoption rate of new and advanced technologies.



The Factors which are Fueling the Germany Diabetes Market are



• Growing Disposable Income

• Increasing Geriatric Population

• Technological Advancement

• Surging Number of Diabetes Population

• Increasing Healthcare Spending



For the key players German diabetes market, it offers a huge opportunity to increase awareness among the people, rising collaboration with international research, advancement in new technologies, and roll-out of many new drugs into the market expanding its market size.



Market Summary



Markets & Users Covered: SMBG, CGM, Insulin Pen and Pump all the four types of Diabetes Devices market and users are covered in the Report



Reimbursement Policies: We have studied the Reimbursement Policies of all the four diabetes devices in Germany



Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM): CGM Market & User by Components, Glucose Sensor, Transmitter, CGM are covered in this research report.



Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device: By Test Strips, Lancet, Meter - Market & User are given in the report.



Insulin Pen: Disposable, Reusable and Smart Insulin Pen, Insulin Pen Needle Market & Users is covered in this research report.



By Insulin Pump: This research report covers Insulin Pump Users and Market.



By Company: This research report has covered Company overview, recent developments/ initiatives and revenue analysis for B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Artsana S.p.A, BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford Ltd, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, LifeScan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, DexcomInc and Roche.

