The China snack industry is entering the fast growth lane. The combination of consumption upgrades, healthy savoury snacks, and distribution channels created a market of China Snacks with an output value of US$ 90.7 Billion in 2020. China children snack market is a relatively untapped segment. China's consumption enhancement has significantly shaped purchasing preference towards the multiple categories of snacks foods for the younger generation. The "attractive economy" is equally matched with "attractive packaging design" of snack food in China. Chines consumers pay more attention to exterior design, with snacks packed gift boxes showing a new trend in China. According to Renub Research, China Snack Food Market is expected to be US$ 142.9 Billion by 2027.



Chinese consumers usually purchase healthy snacks from traditional, modern, speciality, supermarkets and import stores. The most popular snacks are fruit and nuts, cookies, meat snacks, and other junk food. China E-commerce platforms have added significant growth over the years, which provides a more substantial opportunity to the Chinese consumers and local companies to meet their demand for healthy and diet supplements aligned with their busy lifestyles.



Further, in the China Snack Food segment, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.71 percent from 2020 to 2027. Most domestic snacks manufacturers are in East and Central China, with most brands originating from Fujian and Guangdong provinces along with Shanghai municipality. As per our research, yoghurt's sales, nut snacks, and meat snack will continue to grow in upcoming years. The popularity of healthier snacks within China has a bright future.



China's snack food key players play an essential role, such as Pepsico, which has acquired local Chinese firms to sell its products online. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain of the snacks industry in China. To contain the spread of virus government of China had to close the manufacturing industries for a few months in the year 2020.



Renub Research report "China Snacks Food Market, By Categories [Biscuit, Cookies Popcorn, Tortilla Chips, Flips & Pretzels, Potato Chips, Yogurt (Drinking Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt), Ice-Cream and Meat Snack], Cities (Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, Tier 3 Cities, and Tier 4 Cities), Sales Channel (Traditional Retail, Modern Retail, Online Retail, and Specialty Retail), Companies (Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd., Want Want Holdings Limited, Pepsico, Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd)" studies the China Snack Food Industry.



Categories – Report Studies the Market of the following 8 Categories



1. Biscuit

2. Cookies

3. Popcorn

4. Tortilla Chips, Flips & Pretzels

5. Potato Chips

6. Yogurt

6.1 Drinking Yogurt

6.2 Spoonable Yogurt



9. Ice-Cream

10. Meat Snack



Cities – China Snack Food Market has been Studied by 4 Categories of Cities



1. Tier 1 Cities

2. Tier 2 Cities

3. Tier 3 Cities

4. Tier 4 Cities



Sales Channel – All the 4 types of Sales Channel has been Studied in the Report



1. Traditional Retail

2. Modern Retail

3. Online Retail

4. Specialty Retail



Company Analysis covered in the report which has been studied from 3 viewpoints



• Overview

• Initiatives & Recent Developments

• Revenue



Companies covered in this report



1. Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.

2. Want Want Holdings Limited

3. Pepsico

4. Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd.

5. Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd



