C-86, C Block, Sector 10
201301 Noida, in
https://www.renub.com/
Rajat Gupta
China Snacks Food Market, Forecast By Categories, Sales Channel
China Snacks Food Market
Chinese consumers usually purchase healthy snacks from traditional, modern, speciality, supermarkets and import stores. The most popular snacks are fruit and nuts, cookies, meat snacks, and other junk food. China E-commerce platforms have added significant growth over the years, which provides a more substantial opportunity to the Chinese consumers and local companies to meet their demand for healthy and diet supplements aligned with their busy lifestyles.
Further, in the China Snack Food segment, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.71 percent from 2020 to 2027. Most domestic snacks manufacturers are in East and Central China, with most brands originating from Fujian and Guangdong provinces along with Shanghai municipality. As per our research, yoghurt's sales, nut snacks, and meat snack will continue to grow in upcoming years. The popularity of healthier snacks within China has a bright future.
China's snack food key players play an essential role, such as Pepsico, which has acquired local Chinese firms to sell its products online. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the supply chain of the snacks industry in China. To contain the spread of virus government of China had to close the manufacturing industries for a few months in the year 2020.
Renub Research report “China Snacks Food Market, By Categories [Biscuit, Cookies Popcorn, Tortilla Chips, Flips & Pretzels, Potato Chips, Yogurt (Drinking Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt), Ice-Cream and Meat Snack], Cities (Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, Tier 3 Cities, and Tier 4 Cities), Sales Channel (Traditional Retail, Modern Retail, Online Retail, and Specialty Retail), Companies (Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd., Want Want Holdings Limited, Pepsico, Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd)” studies the China Snack Food Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=china-snack-food-market-p.php
Categories – Report Studies the Market of the following 8 Categories
1. Biscuit
2. Cookies
3. Popcorn
4. Tortilla Chips, Flips & Pretzels
5. Potato Chips
6. Yogurt
6.1 Drinking Yogurt
6.2 Spoonable Yogurt
9. Ice-Cream
10. Meat Snack
Cities – China Snack Food Market has been Studied by 4 Categories of Cities
1. Tier 1 Cities
2. Tier 2 Cities
3. Tier 3 Cities
4. Tier 4 Cities
Sales Channel – All the 4 types of Sales Channel has been Studied in the Report
1. Traditional Retail
2. Modern Retail
3. Online Retail
4. Specialty Retail
Company Analysis covered in the report which has been studied from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Companies covered in this report
1. Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd.
2. Want Want Holdings Limited
3. Pepsico
4. Panpan Food Group Co., Ltd.
5. Guangdong Jiabao Group Co., Ltd
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/...
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.