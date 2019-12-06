Pressemitteilung BoxID: 778724 (Porzellanmanufaktur FÜRSTENBERG GmbH)

Hare of the year PAULINE: Wake up, spring is coming!

Still a little sleepy, PAULINE, the hare of the year 2020 of Porzellanmanufaktur FÜRSTENBERG, welcomes spring. The loving representation of another hare made of genuine manufactory porcelain enriches every decoration – not only at Easter.



Lying on its side, its little head on its front paws, its eyes still closed but one ear already set up - that's how PAULINE starts spring relaxed. Like its predecessors, PAULINE is available in classic white in two different sizes (approx. 10 cm and 13 cm long). The limited edition versions of the large porcelain hare with 24-carat gold décor or exclusive hand-painted designs are particularly popular with collectors.



The annual presentation of a new hare made of high-quality manufacturer's porcelain has become a beloved tradition. The finely detailed and true-to-life porcelain hares from porcelain manufacturer FÜRSTENBERG playfully combine hand-crafted precision with modern lifestyles. In a lifelike posture and well proportioned, the hares embody living and breathing contemporary porcelain art, while showing that porcelain figures can also be fun in modern settings.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (