CRAFT DRINKS INDIA 2020 postponed

Due to the evolving public health concerns and caution advisories around COVID-19, Craft Dinks India 2020, scheduled to be held from 1-2 July 2020 at Manpho Convention Centre, Manyata Tech Park Road, Bengaluru, India, stands postponed. The organisers, PDA Trade Fairs Pvt Ltd and Nuernberg Messe India Pvt Ltd, believe this is the best option to prioritise our stakeholders' health, safety and investments.



One of the key factors in this decision was the uncertainty over the unabated charge of this epidemic and related travel advisories being issued by Governments and Business Corporations. Such notices have disrupted travel plans across corporate sectors which would have caused a huge challenge in our endeavour to deliver the best to the industry. The organisers trust that industry colleagues and partners would concur with this decision and continue to support CRAFT DRINKS INDIA in these difficult and testing times.



Updates about the rescheduled dates will be published after monitoring the progress of the situation. Please keep an eye on the website for the latest news on CRAFT DRINKS INDIA: www.craftdrinksindia.com

