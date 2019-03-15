Beviale Moscow 2019: Renewed growth and upbeat mood at Eastern Europe's trade show for the entire beverage chain

15.03.19

For the fourth time, from 19 to 21 February 2019, Beviale Moscow offered players from the Eastern European beverage industry a central platform at Moscow’s Crocus Expo. The around 6,200 trade visitors (some 5,300 in 2018) from 47 countries were in good spirits and showed a keen interest in the 164 exhibitors (146 in 2018). The trade fair for the beverage industry pursues a holistic approach and covers the entire process chain from manufacture to marketing. This year it was bigger than ever.



Following the successful event, Thimo Holst, Project Manager Beviale Moscow, voiced his satisfaction with the KPIs: “With this fourth round, Beviale Moscow has once again taken a significant step forward. It has grown even more and is bigger than ever this year!” But it is not just the size that matters. “We are delighted that despite the somewhat more difficult market conditions, more and more exhibitors are recognising and wanting to tap into the significant, undisputed potential of the Russian and Eastern European beverage industry.” This was also reflected in the many exhibition stands displaying numerous exhibits and in some cases large installations. “The good mood at the venue underscores the positive and connective nature of Beviale Moscow,” adds Holst. Some 97 percent of the exhibitors polled were satisfied with their participation in the event.



Beer, pivo – the amber nectar at its best



Beer and brewing was a key topic once again this year. The official presentation of the Russian beer prize ROSGLAVPIVO, which was launched at Beviale Moscow 2017 by the Barley, Malt and Beer Union in collaboration with Private Brauereien Deutschland e. V., is set to become a tradition on the first day of the fair. 80 breweries entered 300 different beers into the competition, that is almost twice as many as in the previous year. The gold, silver and bronze awards were awarded in 24 categories. For more about ROSGLAVPIVO and a list of the 2019 winners go to: www.rosglavpivo.com. The established CRAFT DRINKS CORNER, which partnered once again this year with the Association of Beer and Beverage Market to showcase the diversity of hand-crafted beverages, was well frequented. Visitors were able to taste the latest types of beer from 20 breweries and also learned about the special features of each brewing process and the manufacture of craft drinks in general. The three-day VLB Seminar for Microbrewers, which is organised by VLB, the Berlin-based teaching and training institute for brewing and took place parallel to the trade fair for the fourth time, also focused on hand-crafted beer and specific technological and qualitative aspects of the brewing process.



Wine, soft drinks, beverage packaging – other highlights in the supporting programme



From suitable raw ingredients and custom technologies to efficient packaging, logistics or creative marketing ideas: with its holistic approach, the trade fair offers solutions for all segments. For example, at the Pavilion for Wine Production & Manufacturing, various wineries provided insights into cultivation, production, bottling and marketing. Each day, a different Russian wine region took centre stage: the Taman peninsula, Crimea, Dagestan. The Pavilion was organised in partnership with leading players in the Russian wine market: Union of Russian Winemakers, Simple Wine and imVino. The conference programme explored various topics including the criteria for quality wine. Another seminar focused on the statutory regulations for alcoholic drinks and discussed how the legislation can be complied with but also improved. On the topic of soft drinks,presented by the Union of Producers of Soft Drinks and Mineral Water, six speakers gave interesting talks on trends and prospects for the soft drinks market. In the Packaging Innovation Zone, the trade fair partnered with PETnology to provide visitors with food for thought, background information and proposed solutions for drinks packaging. The World Packaging Organisation also participated in the Packaging Innovation Zone. The conference programme included discussions on the future of PET, labelling and sustainable packaging.



Outlook for 2020



Project Manager Thimo Holst is already looking forward to the next round of Beviale Moscow: “Again we already have some ideas up our sleeve for further developing the event and aligning the concept holistically to the local beverage industry. We will now use the rest of the year to work on taking the next step forward in 2020. The next Beviale Moscow will take place in spring 2020. The exact dates will be announced as soon as possible.



Beviale Family: International expertise in the beverage industry



NürnbergMesse Group demonstrates its expertise in the beverage industry on an international stage: BrauBeviale in Nuremberg is one of the world’s most important capital goods fairs for the beverage industry. The Beviale Family is also active in about ten countries around the world in a number of event formats and cooperative marketing arrangements, all tailored to the individual target market. Members of the Beviale Family and network partners are operating in the key growth markets. The “international sponsors” of the Beviale Family are Doemens Akademie and the VLB (Versuchs- und Lehranstalt für Brauerei), the Berlin-based teaching and training institute for brewing. Other projects are in the planning phase. For details and dates go to: www.beviale-family.com

