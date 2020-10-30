Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.nuclearblast.de
Wednesday 13 Unveils Eerie Rocking Cover of INXS' "Devil Inside"
The Duke of Spook to Host/Perform "Halloween Spooktacular" - Livestream on October 31st
A video, filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero (3TEETH, SEPTEMBER MOURNING), for the creeptastic single will air during the band's highly anticipated "Halloween Spooktacular!" event on Saturday, October 31st live from Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA.
Wednesday 13 comments:
“Just in time for Halloween we’ve been saving this track for something special, & what better way than with a music video for Halloween. The INXS cover of 'Devil Inside' was recorded during the 'Necrophaze' sessions with producer Michael Spreitzer.
I have a great memory of this song as a kid in the late 80’s. I actually witnessed this song scare a family member to the point that they screamed at the radio, TURN IT OFF!!”
LISTEN TO "DEVIL INSIDE" BY WEDNESDAY 13:
http://nblast.de/W13DevilInside
Hosted by The Duke Of Spook himself, Wednesday 13, the "Halloween Spooktacular" pay-per-view variety show will feature special surprise guest appearances, skits, videos and a headline musical performance by the band. The event will air live on October 31st and will be available to stream until November 2nd.
Wednesday 13 states:
“I’m beyond excited about this Halloween special. This is inspired by all of the Halloween specials from 70s 80s that I grew up on. Doing just a normal concert is boring to me. This is a full on variety show, with enough Soook to make you puke. Don’t miss the Sickest Halloween Show of 2020 at the World Famous Whisky a Go Go Halloween Night -Pay Per View.”
Tickets and bundles are available now at https://wednesday13.veeps.com/stream/events/61d1cd3665fd.
Fan Klub Members can purchase discount tickets at https://www.patreon.com/user?u=31982480
Visit WEDNESDAY 13 at
www.officialwednesday13.com
www.facebook.com/officialwednesday13
www.twitter.com/officialwed13
www.instagram.com/mrmotherfucker13
www.youtube.com/WedinHollywood
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.