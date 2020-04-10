Oeschstr. 40
NIGHTWISH - neues Album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." ab sofort erhältlich + veröffentlichen Lyric Videos für alle Songs auf dem neuen AlbumDonzdorf, )
Seht NIGHTWISH live auf einer der folgenden Shows:
NIGHTWISH EUROPA TOUR 2020
w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT
16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle
07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena
09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley
Mehr zu "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."
Die Trackliste sieht wie folgt aus:
Disc 1:
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." wurde zwischen August und Oktober 2019 im Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle, sowie den Finnvox Studios, von Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila und Troy Donockley aufgenommen. Den Mix machte Mikko Karmila im Finnvox, zusammen mit Tuomas Holopainen und Tero Kinnunen. Das Mastering wurde von Mika Jussila im Finnvox getätigt.Mehr info: www.nightwish.com
www.facebook.com/nightwish
www.nuclearblast.de/nightwish
