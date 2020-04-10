Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794583 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)
NIGHTWISH - neues Album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." ab sofort erhältlich + veröffentlichen Lyric Videos für alle Songs auf dem neuen Album

Heute veröffentlicht das finnische Sextett NIGHTWISH ihr langerwartetes neuntes Studioalbum „HUMAN. :II: NATURE.“. Das als Doppelalbum mit 9 Songs auf der Haupt-CD und einen in 8 Teile geteilten Song auf der Zweiten. Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung enthüllt die Band auch Lyric Videos für jeden Song auf dem neuen Album. Seht euch die Videos unten an.

'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU
'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg
'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I
'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE
'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU
'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0
'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo
'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk

Holt euch das Album in verschiedenen Formaten hier: https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2020/Nightwish/human-nature.html
Oder digital, hier: https://nblast.de/NW-HumanNatureDigital

Seht NIGHTWISH live auf einer der folgenden Shows:

NIGHTWISH EUROPA TOUR 2020
w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT
16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle
07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena
09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley
via Contra Promotion

Mehr zu "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."

'Noise': https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8
Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Noise

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Harvest

Hört euch die Songs in der "This is NIGHTWISH-Playlist" an: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWSyxnRsmciGD?si=KMiV1C7YQ9KOoZ01NCIfpQ

Die Trackliste sieht wie folgt aus:

Disc 1:
01. Music                                 
02. Noise                                                   
03. Shoemaker                                            
04. Harvest                                                
05. Pan                                                    
06. How's The Heart?                             
07. Procession                                       
08. Tribal                                                   
09. Endlessness       
 
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." wurde zwischen August und Oktober 2019 im Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle, sowie den Finnvox Studios, von Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila und Troy Donockley aufgenommen. Den Mix machte Mikko Karmila im Finnvox, zusammen mit Tuomas Holopainen und Tero Kinnunen. Das Mastering wurde von Mika Jussila im Finnvox getätigt.Mehr info: www.nightwish.com  
www.facebook.com/nightwish
www.nuclearblast.de/nightwish   
