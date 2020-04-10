Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794583 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

NIGHTWISH - neues Album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." ab sofort erhältlich + veröffentlichen Lyric Videos für alle Songs auf dem neuen Album

Heute veröffentlicht das finnische Sextett NIGHTWISH ihr langerwartetes neuntes Studioalbum „HUMAN. :II: NATURE.“. Das als Doppelalbum mit 9 Songs auf der Haupt-CD und einen in 8 Teile geteilten Song auf der Zweiten. Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung enthüllt die Band auch Lyric Videos für jeden Song auf dem neuen Album. Seht euch die Videos unten an.



'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU

'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg

'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE

'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU

'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0

'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo

'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk



Holt euch das Album in verschiedenen Formaten hier: https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2020/Nightwish/human-nature.html

Oder digital, hier: https://nblast.de/NW-HumanNatureDigital



Seht NIGHTWISH live auf einer der folgenden Shows:



NIGHTWISH EUROPA TOUR 2020

w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT

16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum

20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena

21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome

23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena

26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena

28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal

03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District

04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle

07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena

09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena

10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle

12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle

14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley

via Contra Promotion



Mehr zu "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."



'Noise': https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Noise



'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

Holt euch die Single digital hier: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Harvest



Hört euch die Songs in der "This is NIGHTWISH-Playlist" an: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWSyxnRsmciGD?si=KMiV1C7YQ9KOoZ01NCIfpQ



Die Trackliste sieht wie folgt aus:



Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra



"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." wurde zwischen August und Oktober 2019 im Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle, sowie den Finnvox Studios, von Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila und Troy Donockley aufgenommen. Den Mix machte Mikko Karmila im Finnvox, zusammen mit Tuomas Holopainen und Tero Kinnunen. Das Mastering wurde von Mika Jussila im Finnvox getätigt.Mehr info: www.nightwish.com

www.facebook.com/nightwish

www.nuclearblast.de/nightwish

