BELPHEGOR add new tourdates to "Death Magick Over Europe" tour!

Diabolical Death Metal veterans BELPHEGOR will headline European territory once again. Today, the band announces their "Death Magick Over Europe" tour for November.

Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters INCANTATION and Black Metal outfit HORNA. The Totenrituals will kick off on 4th November in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club, 29th November.

Today, the band announces three aditional dates on their journey through European mainland:

12.11. - Kassel (GER) - Goldgrube

25.11. - Oberhausen (GER) - Helvete

26.11. - Wetzikon (CH) - Hall Of Fame



Vocalist and founding member Helmuth comments: After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of BELPHEGOR is found while on stage.



The band is still working on the new album, which is to be released early 2021. More on this soon.



04.11 - Oslo (NOR) - Parkteatret

07.11 - Aalborg (DEN) - Aalborg Metal Fest

09.11 - Copenhagen (DEN) - Pumpehuset

12.11. - Kassel (GER) - Goldgrube *new*

13.11 - Strenice (CZE) - Culture House

14.11 - Bratislava (SVK) - Empty Hell Fest

15.11 - Olomouc (CZE) - S-Klub

17.11 - Zwickau (GER) - Club Seilerstrasse

18.11 - Magdeburg (GER) - Factory

20.11 - Erfurt (GER) - From Hell

21.11 - Wavre (BEL) - Mass Deathruction Fest

22.11 - Nijmegen (NLD) - Doornroosje

24.11 - Apeldoorn (NLD) - Gigant

25.11. - Oberhausen (GER) - Helvete *new*

26.11. - Wetzikon (CH) - Hall Of Fame *new*

27.11 - Aalen (GER) - Rock It

28.11 - Milan (ITA) - Black Winter Fest

29.11 - Graz (AUT) - Explosiv



In September 2017, BELPHEGOR released their latest studio album "Totenritual", the eleventh work of the diabolic black metal band.



Listen to "Totenritual" here:

'Baphometh': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyDaEXtnYIo

'Apophis - Black Dragon': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXT7t2yKAZQ



More info:

www.belphegor.at

www.facebook.com/belphegor/

www.instagram.com/belphegor_official/

www.nuclearblast.de/belphegor

