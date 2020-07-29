Oeschstr. 40
BELPHEGOR add new tourdates to "Death Magick Over Europe" tour!Donzdorf, )
Special guests on this tour will be death-monsters INCANTATION and Black Metal outfit HORNA. The Totenrituals will kick off on 4th November in Oslo, Norway, at Park Teatret and conclude in Graz, Austria at Explosiv Club, 29th November.
Today, the band announces three aditional dates on their journey through European mainland:
12.11. - Kassel (GER) - Goldgrube
25.11. - Oberhausen (GER) - Helvete
26.11. - Wetzikon (CH) - Hall Of Fame
Vocalist and founding member Helmuth comments: After many unfortunate cancellations, Serpenth and I can't wait to go out on tour again and will announce our new live line-up within the next few days. We are still on fire and waiting; the true essence of BELPHEGOR is found while on stage.
The band is still working on the new album, which is to be released early 2021. More on this soon.
04.11 - Oslo (NOR) - Parkteatret
07.11 - Aalborg (DEN) - Aalborg Metal Fest
09.11 - Copenhagen (DEN) - Pumpehuset
12.11. - Kassel (GER) - Goldgrube *new*
13.11 - Strenice (CZE) - Culture House
14.11 - Bratislava (SVK) - Empty Hell Fest
15.11 - Olomouc (CZE) - S-Klub
17.11 - Zwickau (GER) - Club Seilerstrasse
18.11 - Magdeburg (GER) - Factory
20.11 - Erfurt (GER) - From Hell
21.11 - Wavre (BEL) - Mass Deathruction Fest
22.11 - Nijmegen (NLD) - Doornroosje
24.11 - Apeldoorn (NLD) - Gigant
25.11. - Oberhausen (GER) - Helvete *new*
26.11. - Wetzikon (CH) - Hall Of Fame *new*
27.11 - Aalen (GER) - Rock It
28.11 - Milan (ITA) - Black Winter Fest
29.11 - Graz (AUT) - Explosiv
In September 2017, BELPHEGOR released their latest studio album "Totenritual", the eleventh work of the diabolic black metal band.
Listen to "Totenritual" here:
'Baphometh': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyDaEXtnYIo
'Apophis - Black Dragon': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXT7t2yKAZQ
More info:
www.belphegor.at
www.facebook.com/belphegor/
www.instagram.com/belphegor_official/
www.nuclearblast.de/belphegor
