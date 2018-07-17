- Pressemitteilung BoxID 714577
MYKITA + MARTINE ROSE | Introducing SELINA
ABOUT MARTINE ROSE
Founded in 2007 as a men’s shirting brand, Martine Rose draws its inspiration from the experiential tension between individualism and belonging; exploring the potential of clothing to serve as cultural signifiers. By exploring both personal and imagined histories, Martine Rose takes icons or motifs from the past and reimagines their use in the present – contexts are subverted, references collide, and the result is what makes each collection feel ‘offbeat’, and yet so ‘in tune’. Volume, proportion, and fabrication are used in an equally dynamic way to blur the lines between the familiar and unconventional, questioning the former functionality or past popularity of certain aesthetics through their re-appropriation today.
Model: SELINA, Collection: MYKITA + MARTINE ROSE
Material: Stainless steel, Available colours: Glossy Gold/Rose, Shiny Black/Yellow, Silver/Black, Silver/Royal Blue
Price: 465 EUR/605 USD/59.000 YEN
MYKITA takes an independent approach to eyewear design and production, bringing together all departments under one roof to form the modern manufactory. At the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin, the team sees the product through every stage, from conception to the shop floor. The unmistakeable MYKITA aesthetic demonstrates integrity towards materials and construction, as well as the individual artistry of the craftsmen. Headed by founder and creative director Moritz Krueger, MYKITA is committed to a course at once enterprising and authentic. In addition to 14 own shops in cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Tokyo, MYKITA is available at selected optical and fashion stores in over 80 countries.
