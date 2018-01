Mini Spares Multi Layered Steel Head Gasket

Mini Spares has just released a multi-layer steel (MLS) head gasket that is suitable for both full race and high performance road applications. The MLS gasket is especially suitable for 8 Port and 5 Port alloy applications because these gaskets do not use fire rings which can damage the soft alloy surface.



The gasket is for 73.5mm bore and is 30mm thick.



Retail price is £62.95 inc VAT.



For more details contact Mini Spares on +44 1707 607700 or visit their website: www.minispares.com

