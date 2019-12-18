Pressemitteilung BoxID: 780285 (Meyer Werft GmbH)

Mickey Mouse visits MEYER WERFT

80 kindergarten children meet Mickey Mouse in the Visitor Center

Disney character Mickey Mouse visited the 80 chil-dren of the MEYER WERFT nursery Nautilus in the ship yard’s Visitor Center. The chil-dren enjoyed to take photos with Mickey Mouse, coloured Disney pictures and got a lit-tle Mickey Mouse figure. Disney Cruise Line delivered gifts to nearly 1500 children in hospitals, schools and children’s care facilities throughout its local port communities around the world as part of company’s ongoing efforts to provide joy during the holiday season.



MEYER WERFT will deliver three new cruise ships to Disney Cruise Line until 2023. The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and will set sail in January 2022. The vessel will join Disney Cruise Line’s award-winning fleet where guests expe-rience the magic of Disney entertainment and the adventure of ocean cruising.



Events like this emphasize the importance of the nursery Nautilus for MEYER WERFT and therefore supporting employees to combine family and career. MEYER WERFT was already awarded with the quality seal for family-friendliness in 2011.

In April 2013, MEYER WERFT opened its first in-house nursery. The nursery Nautilus has flexible business hours, operating from 7 am through 5 pm and provides child care for children under the age of 3 years, as well as a kindergarten group for children of 3 years and up.



Child care of high quality is being provided by specialized staff of the German Red-Cross, which makes the nursery Nautilus a showcase project in respect of child care. Currently, the German Red-Cross supports an overall of 1.300 nurseries, day care cen-ters, kindergartens and playgroups nation-wide for children aged from two months up to 14 years.

