Brazilian Para cyclist Soelito Gohr commits anti-doping rule violation

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has disqualified Brazilian Para cyclist Soelito Gohr from the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, after he committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

As the organisers of the 2019 Parapan American Games, the IPC was responsible for determining whether an ADRV had occurred when the athlete failed a doping control test.



The athlete returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided on 26 August 2019 at the 2019 Parapan American Games. The substance was SARM LGD-4033 metabolite, which is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List under the class S1.2 Other Anabolic Agents.



The athlete had his supplement tested by a WADA accredited lab and the lab reported the supplement was in fact contaminated with the substance found in the athlete’s urine. The IPC will now, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC), refer the matter to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – it is for them as the International Federation to determine the sanction for the athlete, including any period of ineligibility.



As a result of his violation, the athlete’s individual results obtained at the 2019 Parapan American Games are subject to disqualification, with all resulting consequences including, forfeiture of any medals, points or prizes.



Each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample. An ADRV occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault.



As a signatory of the WADC, the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels. The IPC, together with the International Federations and the National Paralympic Committees, established the IPC Anti-Doping Code (ADC) to prevent doping in sport for Paralympic athletes, in the spirit of fair play. The IPC ADC is in conformity with the general principles of the WADC.

