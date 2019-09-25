Pressemitteilung BoxID: 768895 (Havas Germany)

The new Blockchain solution by Havas Sports & Entertainment dedicated to rights holders and brands brings fan relationship to the next level!

It’s now operational! Havas Sports & Entertainment has partnered with H2O FinTech, a pioneering platform provider for direct-to-fan marketing based on blockchain technology, to launch a joint Fan Relationship Management (FRM) solution for sports & entertainment organizations and their sponsors. The value-added service aims to build, activate and directly monetize fan membership programs, thereby answering rights holders’ critical need to create a more direct connection to their fan base, develop fan engagement, and generate new marketing revenue streams, with fan data as a proprietary asset.



This new solution is designed and led by Julien Raoust, Partner, and Yann Baffalio, Head of Fan Relationship Management, at Havas Sports & Entertainment. It consists of an integrated suite of products & services, to develop blockchain-powered membership programs, dedicated to rights holders (clubs, national or international associations, event organizers, etc) and brands with significant social media fan bases in the global sports & entertainment industry.



This innovative service comes with a disruptive business model that opens a new era for a more ROI-driven marketing and sponsorship. Havas Sports & Entertainment positions itself as a business partner for rights holders and their sponsors to build successful marketing programs, together with H20 FinTech platform. This announcement is in line with Havas Sports & Entertainment blockchain strategy, revealed last year.



Fans can now be rewarded for “being a fan”: their social media engagement and digital actions (games, quizzes, etc) are granted with rights holders’ branded tokens based on a private blockchain – and not a cryptocurrency – through the free and simple creation of an e-wallet. Within the rights holder membership program, tokens can be converted into real consumer goods, exclusive contents and “money can’t buy” experiences, and even be swapped among fans. Sponsors can also participate to this program and create a new form of relationship between the brand and the users, in the same digital environment.



For Stéphane Guerry, President at Havas Sports & Entertainment:



“Our solution enables the biggest right holders in the sports & entertainment industry to grow and diversify their marketing revenues while building a more direct relationship with their fans worldwide.”



For David Lozano, Chief Executive Officer of H2O FinTech:



“We have developed a game changing fan engagement platform that leverages blockchain technology to offer trust, security, scalability and interoperability between right holders, brands and millions of fans. We believe that the combination of our tech with Havas Sports & Entertainment expertise, resources & network, will deliver an impactful solution across the sports & entertainment industry.”



About H20 FinTech



H2O FinTech is an open, flexible, cloud-computing platform powered by blockchain. Our ambition is to lead the fan relationship management SaaS industry. We bring rights holders (clubs, national or international associations, event organizers…), brands and fans together within a fair, trusted and secured environment. Our value proposition is to enable rights holders to develop a new venue in the management of their key asset: their fans.



More information on https://h2ofintech.com



Follow us on Twitter @FintechH2o

