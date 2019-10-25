Pressemitteilung BoxID: 773047 (Greger Porsche Classic Cars GmbH)

GP Ice Race: Entries open for second edition of unique motorsport event in Zell am See



• Competitors welcome to place their entry for GP Ice Race in Austrian winter sports resort Zell am See-Kaprun

• On 1st and 2nd February 2020, the town’s old airfield will again host tin-top racers, rally and classic cars, buggies and skijoring

• Co-founder Ferdinand Porsche: “Considering the tremendous feedback after the 2019 event, competitors should not wait too long to register. The capacity is limited.”

• Online media accreditation opened as well





Entries are open for the second edition of the new GP Ice Race on the old airfield in Zell am See. Competitors can register for the race weekend on 1st and 2nd February 2020 online under https://gpicerace.com, choosing from eight classes. The media accreditation has been opened as well. In 2019, thousands of spectators and more than 200 international journalists witnessed an unique show on ice and snow featuring a wide array from historic to modern race and rally cars, driven by more than 130 competitors.



“We received fantastic feedback to our idea to re-ignite with a modern interpretation the famous ice races in Zell am See, which originally have been run between 1937 and 1974. After the stunning GP Ice Race debut last January, we are looking forward to another spectacular racing weekend in 2020,” says Ferdinand Porsche from Zell am See.



The concept of offering a weekend of down-to-earth motorsport will be consequently continued. “We can promise even more spectacular action and have improved our successful concept based on the experience we collected from the 2019 edition,” emphasizes Vinzenz Greger, together with Ferdinand Porsche initiator of the event and co-founder of Greger Porsche Classic Cars (Vienna). Around the ice track on the old airfield, amateur and professional drivers, teams and manufacturers will compete in eight different classes. Touring and rally cars with two- and all-wheel drive, modern R5 rally cars, classic racers, buggies and the ancient sport of skijoring – when skiers are pulled by race cars – will thrill the spectators. Show runs by star drivers top the action-packed two-day program.



Following the motto “Never change a winning team”, the Motor Sport Club Kitzbuehel is once more responsible for the sporting part of the event. Clerk of the Course Alfons Nothdurfter will be supported by deputy Otto Fieg. German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck supports the 2020 edition of the GP Ice Race again as well. Like in 2019, the punktEins Organisations GmbH works as operational lead agency for Ferdinand Porsche and Vinzenz Greger. The Zell am See-Kaprun Tourismusverband GmbH is again sponsoring and supporting the event.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (