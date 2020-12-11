Fraport AG - Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

One of the leading players in the global airport business, Fraport AG offers a wide range of operational and management solutions based on over 95 years of aviation expertise. Fraport's portfolio of companies spans four continents with activities at 31 airports worldwide. In fiscal year 2019 (Dec. 31), Fraport generated sales of €3.7 billion and profit of about €454 million. More than 182 million passengers in 2019 used airports around the world in which Fraport has at least a 50 percent stake. In its Mission Statement, Fraport places the focus on its customers. The Group's commitment to ensuring a "good trip" to all passengers and travelers is also reflected in its corporate slogan: "Gute Reise! We make it happen". This applies to all of Fraport's business activities and services at Germany's largest aviation hub in Frankfurt and the Group's airports worldwide.



At its Frankfurt Airport (FRA) home base, Fraport welcomed more than 70.5 million passengers and handled 2.1 million metric tons of cargo (airfreight and airmail) in 2019. A leading hub in the global air transportation system, FRA is the fourth busiest for passenger traffic in Europe. Also in terms of cargo tonnage, FRA is one of the leading hubs in Europe.



Frankfurt Airport City has become Germany's largest job complex at a single location, employing approximately 81,000 people at some 450 companies and organizations on site. Almost half of Germany's population lives within a 200-kilometer radius of the FRA intermodal travel hub - the largest airport catchment area in Europe. FRA also serves as a magnet for other companies located throughout the economically vital Frankfurt-RMN (Rhine-Main-Neckar) region. Thanks to synergies associated with the region's dynamic industries, networked expertise, and outstanding intermodal transportation infrastructure, FRA's world route network enables Germany's export-oriented businesses to flourish in global markets. Likewise, FRA is a key gateway for companies wanting to access the huge European marketplace. Thus, Frankfurt Airport - which is strategically located in the heart of Europe - is one of the most important hubs in the global logistics chain.