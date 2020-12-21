Flughafen Frankfurt am Main
60547 Frankfurt, de
http://www.frankfurt-airport.de
Christian Engel
+49 (69) 690-30713
Fraport Issues RFP for a Sports/Multi-Functional Hall at Frankfurt Airport
Proposals to be sought to gauge interest amongst potential investors and operators - Focus on sports and cultural organizations
The RFP’s aim is to identify potential investors and operators who would plan, build and run the new facility – in coordination with Fraport and the City of Frankfurt, as well as government agencies, industry associations and other businesses. The goal is to create a versatile venue suitable for hosting top-class domestic and international sports competitions, as well as concerts and cultural events.
Felix Kreutel, Head of Real Estate Management at Fraport, explains: “We initially want to establish whether there is interest amongst potential market players in developing, constructing and operating a sports and multi-functional hall. Such a venue would add another interesting element to our portfolio of offerings here at Frankfurt Airport.”
