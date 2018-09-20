20.09.18

Season 2019 at leisure park FORT FUN Abenteuerland will be all about Thunderbirds. From May 2019, visitors can look forward to a brand-new attraction and a premier in Germany. Zamperla’s Air Race 8.2 offers a unique combination of exceptional driving pleasure and a special thrill-factor and is brought to life by the presentation as "Thunderbirds". Those who prefer to have a look at the Thunderbirds’ flight from outside at first, will also get their money's worth, because the eight gondolas for two people each turn clockwise and counterclockwise and do overturns as well – in other words, the Thunderbirds do real aerobatics. Visitors can expect even more because together with the Thunderbirds, a new, Indian themed area is being created in the middle of the park. With a volume of approximately one million euros, it is the largest investment in one single attraction for FORT FUN for more than ten years.



A loud thunder rumble is rising and fiery flashes are tearing a hole into the clouds. But it is not a thunderstorm approaching, it is the wings of the mighty Thunderbirds that create this sound and they fire the lightnings from their eyes. With a mere punch of their powerful wings they are able to ignite terrible storms. In Indian mythology the Thunderbirds are the rulers of the skies. It is said that one should not anger these wrathful creatures, but that a few chosen ones should be able to connect with them to rule the skies together.



Thunderbirds conquer FORT FUN Abenteuerland

Season 2019 at FORT FUN Abenteuerland, the amusement park near Bestwig in the Sauerland, is all about Thunderbirds, because in May the park will open as a German premiere an Air Race 8.2 of Zamperla. Visitors can look forward to a truly extraordinary driving experience and find out if they are perhaps the chosen ones, the Thunderbirds would want to dominate the thunderstorms with. The ride with eight arms, each with a gondola for two people, brings its guests into the air with an acceleration of up to 3G. Each of the eight gondolas represents a mighty Thunderbird. As these birds like to fly clockwise and counterclockwise through storms and thunderstorms and also do overturns, it can be quite challenging, not to lose orientation. Thunderbirds are not easy to conquer. But maybe they are willing to give the brave visitor a great ride through the skies. This spectacle, accompanied by a rumbling soundtrack, is not only exciting for the flying guests, but also for those who prefer to watch from outside as the Thunderbirds perform true aerobatics.



The Air Race 8.2 thus combines a special driving pleasure with an extra thrill factor, something the Italian manufacturer Zamperla stands for, as well as the special ability to breathe life into the attractions.



However, the new ride is not the only thing visitors can expect at FORT FUN from May 2019 on. Together with the attraction a new Indian themed area will be developed, the Indian Valley. "The American continent and its history are the theme of our park, but in recent years our visitors have not been able to discover a lot about the Native Americans, and we would like to change that," explains Managing Director Andreas Sievering. "Thunderbirds will be situated right in the middle of our park between the Dark Raver and the WILD EAGLE, both also attractions designed around Native American myths," continues Sievering. "The entire area now gets a new central focus and is therefore much more attractive to our guests." For the leisure park, with a volume of approximately one million euros, it is the largest investment in one attraction for more than ten years. "It is important to us to preserve our classical attractions and the charm of our park, as shown by the investments made in recent years. But now it was just time for a great novelty for our guests," tells a delighted Sievering.



Since May 2017 FORT FUN Abenteuerland belongs to the Looping Group. Already within the first years of ownership, the group has invested a lot into the park and its infrastructure. For example, this year the entire Western City has been renovated. It is important for the group to first invest in the existing infrastructures of its parks and to optimize these and then to expand the offer according to the target group. Thus, after a good two years of renovation, the guests and employees of FORT FUN can now look forward to the first major new attraction.

