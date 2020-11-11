The Kassel Dokfest is adapting – in all sections – to the requirements of the Corona pandemic and takes a new path. The film program is at the center of attention: 202 films of the regular program (with 209 films) will be available as streams nationwide between November 18 and 27 on our video-on-demand platform.



The online edition of the Kassel Dokfest will run from November 17-27. Films that will be available online will be available for 6 days from their originally planned presentation in the cinema. The number of tickets per film is limited to a maximum of 300 and there is the possibility to buy season tickets for 50 € and single tickets for 5 €.



After registration on the VoD platform www.kasseler-dokfest.culturebase.org, tickets can be selected in the film program and paid for by credit card or PayPal. Following the first playback, the selected film is available for 24 hours. A support team is available to assist with the registration and the registration process, which can be reached by phone at +49 (0)151.65004513 and by email at support@kasselerdokfest.de.



The detailed program catalog with 172 pages – including information about the DokfestStreams and other program items – is available for download here. Printed copies can be picked up in front of the festival cinemas BALi Kinos, Filmladen and Gloria Kino or sent on request.

