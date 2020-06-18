Pressemitteilung BoxID: 803620 (European Aviation Safety Agency)

EASA upgrades its website, offering dedicated area for passengers and notifications for users

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has upgraded its website, offering a completely new area with information for air passengers and the general public and enhancements such as notifications, so that visitors can stay informed on new developments.



As airlines ready to resume services after the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new site offers guidance to both industry and passengers on the new procedures which will allow air travel to restart safely from both an operational and public health point of view. It includes detailed FAQs for passengers, so they can better understand why the measures mean it is safe to fly.



“The new passenger content will make it much easier for members of the public to understand the core activities of EASA and the Agency’s overall contribution to making air travel safe. The launch is particularly timely as it coincides with the restart of flight operations in Europe,” said EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky. “Our visitors from the aviation industry will also benefit from the ability to sign in and stay informed on new developments, updates and changes in an efficient and proactive way.”



The website has a new fresh design which enhances its usability, improves performance and allows mobile users to experience the website as an app. By creating an account, visitors can not only get notifications on updates in their category of interest, but also personalise their stream in the site to meet their specific needs.



A first-time visitor to https://www.easa.europa.eu/ reaches a landing page, offering a choice between:





EASA Light – for passengers, EU citizens and the general public – and

EASA Pro – for aviation authorities, industry professionals and media.





EASA Light contains a high level overview of the Agency’s main activities in safety and environmental protection as well as its role as an EU agency and its international activities. In addition, it carries news and feature updates on topics that appeal to a wider audience, such as usage of drones.



EASA Pro hosts the detailed information required by the commercial aviation industry, General Aviation, EASA stakeholders, other regulators and the media. It contains reference documents and all items of record, where there is a legal obligation to publish. EASA Pro visitors are encouraged to create an account to receive notifications of any new development in their areas of interest.



Visitors can switch between EASA Light and EASA Pro at any time and the two parts are interconnected, so that an EASA Light visitor who wants to dig deeper is transferred seamlessly to the Pro side.

