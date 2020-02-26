Pressemitteilung BoxID: 788057 (Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft)

Lufthansa is expanding its services to Canada: Now also direct flight from Frankfurt to Calgary



Calgary is Lufthansa's fifth Canadian destination

Flights bookable from 26 February 2020





Good news for Canada fans: From 1 June 2020, Lufthansa, in cooperation with Eurowings, will reintroduce the Canadian city of Calgary to the flight schedule from Frankfurt on a seasonal basis. Lufthansa is thus further expanding its long-haul tourist offer from Frankfurt. Calgary, located in the southwest of Canada, is a popular tourist destination and an ideal starting point for exploring the province of Alberta and the well-known Banff and Jasper National Parks in the Rocky Mountains.



From Germany's largest hub, it will initially depart for North America four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The flight with the flight number LH5452 departs Frankfurt at 9.50 a.m. and arrives at its destination at 11.55 a.m. local time. The return flight of LH5453 departs Calgary at 1.45 p.m. and arrives in Frankfurt at 7.20 a.m. the next day. An Airbus A330-200 with a total of 270 seats on board will be used for the flight. The booking classes available are Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.



With Calgary, Lufthansa will be flying from Frankfurt to the fifth city in Canada in summer 2020 (in addition to Calgary, Ottawa, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver). The Canadian offer is complemented by Lufthansa flights from Munich to Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.



In addition, the Lufthansa Group offers numerous other options for flying to Canada with its airlines Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Edelweiss and Swiss International Air Lines and its joint venture partner Air Canada.



Flights from Frankfurt to Calgary can be booked from 26 February 2020. Further information and the possibility of booking Lufthansa flights is available on the Internet at lufthansa.com and eurowings.com and via the Lufthansa Service Centres on (069) 86 799 799 (fixed network tariff). Flights can also be booked at Lufthansa travel agency partners and at Lufthansa sales counters at airports.

