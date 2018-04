Taste Adventure

With Scandinavian-inspired design in light wood and natural shades, the Swedish company invites fair visitors to an exclusive customer journey: The experiential tour leads from assisted cooking concepts and precision temperature control to innovative cooling and dishwasher technology. Live cooking is presented with a creative special feature: the large, central show cooking area has been designed as a square bar with access from both public and hospitality areas, underlining Electrolux’s claim to the same high quality results with domestic as well as professional appliances.



As at Swissbau in January, the stand at EuroCucina transports the new visual Electrolux identity: it combines open, clear architecture with a focus on details and with authentic storytelling through realistic, contemporary decoration and typographical statements on the technological benefits. Story and emotion merge into an enhanced brand experience.



“The Dart approach has facilitated a great showcase of enhanced consumer experiences, helping Electrolux demonstrate the role kitchen appliances play in the kitchen journey,” says Tom Astin, PR EMEA Electrolux. ”The sophisticated use of materials and integration with different channels of communication – analogue and digital – has been very much appreciated as has Dart’s general approach to providing the best possible visitor experience.”



Facts and figures



Project: Electrolux, EuroCucina 2018



Customer: Electrolux Hausgeräte GmbH



Design: D’art Design Gruppe GmbH



Location: Milan, Italy



Size: 900 m²



Link: http://www.d-art-design.de/en/projects/fair/electrolux-ec18.html

D’art Design Gruppe

D'art Design Gruppe is one of the leading spatial communication agencies in Germany and has been an expert for multi-sensual brand experience for over 25 years. The holder of numerous international design awards, D'art Design Gruppe designs brand and experience spaces for customers such as 3M, adidas, Amtico, Britax, C.H. Beck, Deutsche Telekom, Electrolux, Gabor, Gräfe und Unzer, Grundig, Henkel, innogy, Kanzan, Lloyd, MFI, Norske Skog, Panasonic, Parador, Philips, Reebok, RWE, Schüco, Turck, Würth and Zaha Hadid.

