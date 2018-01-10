Crown and Eklo Water bring first flavored water packed in cans to Brazil

Increasing consumer preference for healthy, convenient, zero-calorie beverages are expected to drive revenue growth of the Brazil flavored water market by 7.3% CAGR through 2024.[1] In response, Eklo Water, based in Rio de Janeiro, has partnered with Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia S.A. (Crown Brazil), a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), to introduce the first flavored water to be packed in aluminum beverage cans to the Brazilian market.



“It is clear that Brazilians want healthy, flavorful alternatives to teas, soft drinks and sugary beverages,” said Fabio Nono, Co-Owner of Eklo Water. “Our flavored water meets that demand and sleek style beverage cans are the perfect format to market them in. While we originally launched the drink in cartons, we transitioned to sleek style beverage cans as we are seeing consumers display an increased preference for package attributes such as portability, eye-catching design and overall durability.”



“The sleek style can also meets demand for smaller portion sizes. The sustainability credentials of the beverage can – specifically that it is 100% recyclable and infinitely recyclable – was another critical factor in our decision to change formats,” said Richard Moxley, Co-Owner of Eklo Water.



Two flavors were launched using Crown’s sleek style 310ml (10.5 ounce) beverage cans, which are produced in its Cabreúva, Brazil, plant: red berry and citrus. Both flavors are free of sodium, calories and preservatives. Instead of using artificial sweeteners found in many of today’s drinks, Eklo Water is flavored naturally with fruit and sweetened by the natural extract of stevia.



“We are excited to partner with Eklo Water on this initiative,” said Altair Frulane, Director of Commercial Operations, Crown Brazil. “Beverage cans play a pivotal role in addressing the needs of natural and organic foods. For example, metal serves as an impenetrable barrier to light, air and moisture, protecting the integrity and nutritional value of the products they contain without preservatives. These barrier properties help extend the shelf life of products, and ultimately, reduce food waste. The format also offers several functional benefits that appeal to consumers, including the ability to chill quickly and being light in weight, allowing them to enjoy their favorite drinks on-the-go. ”



Eklo Water is available in retail stores, bars and restaurants in Rio de Janeiro. The company aims to expand distribution of the product across the southern region of Brazil and then to the entire country. Market testing on additional flavors will be conducted in 2018.



