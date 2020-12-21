Pressemitteilung BoxID: 829063 (Council of Europe)
Council of Europe
Avenue de l'Europe
67075 Strasbourg Cedex, de
http://www.coe.int
Ansprechpartner
Jaime Rodriguez
+33 (3) 902147-04

Council of Europe's artificial intelligence expert committee CAHAI adopts feasibility study on the development of AI legal standards

News abonnieren
(lifePR) ( Strasbourg, )
The Council of Europe’s committee of experts on artificial intelligence (CAHAI) adopted during its 3rd plenary meeting from 15 to 17 December 2020 a feasibility study of an international legal instrument on artificial intelligence and its potential elements.

This feasibility study will be presented to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, representing its 47 member states, in 2021. The study invites the Committee of Ministers to instruct the CAHAI to focus its work in the future on the elaboration of the specific elements of an appropriate legal framework, which could include a binding legal instrument, as well as non-binding instruments as appropriate, in parallel with progress that can be made on sectoral instruments.

The meeting was opened by Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Rik Daems, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Prof. Christian Kastrop, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany and Casper Klynge, Microsoft Vice President for European Government Affairs and former Danish “tech” ambassador to Silicon Valley.

In parallel to the plenary meeting and with the support of Japan, an online event on the democratic governance of AI was organised and the CAHAI published the study “Towards the Regulation of AI Systems”.

Link to CAHAI’s Feasibility study on AI legal standards
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.