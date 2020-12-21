The Council of Europe’s committee of experts on artificial intelligence (CAHAI) adopted during its 3rd plenary meeting from 15 to 17 December 2020 a feasibility study of an international legal instrument on artificial intelligence and its potential elements.



This feasibility study will be presented to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, representing its 47 member states, in 2021. The study invites the Committee of Ministers to instruct the CAHAI to focus its work in the future on the elaboration of the specific elements of an appropriate legal framework, which could include a binding legal instrument, as well as non-binding instruments as appropriate, in parallel with progress that can be made on sectoral instruments.



The meeting was opened by Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Rik Daems, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Prof. Christian Kastrop, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany and Casper Klynge, Microsoft Vice President for European Government Affairs and former Danish “tech” ambassador to Silicon Valley.



In parallel to the plenary meeting and with the support of Japan, an online event on the democratic governance of AI was organised and the CAHAI published the study “Towards the Regulation of AI Systems”.



Link to CAHAI’s Feasibility study on AI legal standards

