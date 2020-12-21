Avenue de l'Europe
Council of Europe's artificial intelligence expert committee CAHAI adopts feasibility study on the development of AI legal standards
This feasibility study will be presented to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, representing its 47 member states, in 2021. The study invites the Committee of Ministers to instruct the CAHAI to focus its work in the future on the elaboration of the specific elements of an appropriate legal framework, which could include a binding legal instrument, as well as non-binding instruments as appropriate, in parallel with progress that can be made on sectoral instruments.
The meeting was opened by Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Rik Daems, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Prof. Christian Kastrop, State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection of Germany and Casper Klynge, Microsoft Vice President for European Government Affairs and former Danish “tech” ambassador to Silicon Valley.
In parallel to the plenary meeting and with the support of Japan, an online event on the democratic governance of AI was organised and the CAHAI published the study “Towards the Regulation of AI Systems”.
