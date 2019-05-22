Pressemitteilung BoxID: 753155 (Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft)

Commerzbank Annual General Meeting - summary of voting results



Dividend distribution of €0.20 for each share with dividend entitlement decided

Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board discharged

Anticipatory resolutions on authorised capital revised







At today’s regular Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank AG in Wiesbaden, shareholders voted as follows on the key items on the agenda:



Resolution on the appropriation of distributable profit (item 2)

The Annual General Meeting voted, as proposed by the Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board, to use the distributable profit for financial year 2018 in an amount of approximately €262 million, to pay a dividend of €0.20 per dividend-bearing share and to allocate the remaining amount to profit reserves. The resolution was passed with a majority of 99.5%.



Discharge (items 3 and 4)

The members of the Board of Managing Directors and Supervisory Board were discharged with a majority of 99.8% and 99.2% respectively.



Anticipatory resolutions on authorised and additional core capital (items 7 to 9)

The Annual General Meeting resolved to revise the stock resolutions on authorised capital as proposed. Furthermore, the Board of Managing Directors was granted a new authorisation to issue profit participation rights and other hybrid bonds which are recognised as additional Tier 1 capital (AT 1 Capital). The anticipatory resolutions are intended to replace the yet valid decisions of 2015.



The precise voting results on the individual items on the agenda can be found at w w w. commerzbank. com/agm.

