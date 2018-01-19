Once again: the highest level of IFS Food certification for BIOVEGAN

With an overall result of a convincing 98.65 percent, for the second time in succession BIOVEGAN has achieved the highest degree of fulfilment and therefore passed the International Food Standards Audit with excellent results. Among others, the certification confirms compliance with the highest of quality standards and an effective use of the company's resources.



Sarah Haufe, Quality Management/Quality Assurance, worked hard to achieve this goal: “BIOVEGAN has stood for the highest levels of quality for over 30 years. Our IFS certification underscores our high aspirations for quality, and provides safety and transparency to the customers as well as our suppliers and retailers.



Managing Director Matthias A. Gärtner is also very proud of the sensational result, which demonstrates the flawless standards of quality along the entire production chain of the family business. For the producer of organic foods, quality, food safety and customer satisfaction have always been among its top priorities. Thanks to the comparability it has achieved, BIOVEGAN gains a considerable competitive advantage, increases its customers’ confidence, and allows for reductions in both costs and time for suppliers and retailers.

The IFS is a standard which is acknowledged by the GFSI and therefore finds application at the international level. At present, the majority of the certificates are awarded in Europe, however.



The IFS food certification brings the requirements surrounding the production, packaging and sale of products together into six different thematic areas: corporate responsibility, quality and food safety management systems, the management of resources, the planning and production process, measurements, and product protection.



The key objective of the IFS is to provide transparency to the end consumer. In this respect, the key focus is on attaining a uniform verification of the food safety as well as the product and processing quality of the certified producers.

Biovegan GmbH

BIOVEGAN GmbH has been a producer of vegan food in organic quality since 1986. The medium-sized family business was founded by the pioneers for organic foods Käthe and Claus Henneke. In November 2015, the pioneer for organic foods moved to its new business premises in Bonefeld, which opened in Rhineland-Palatinate's first ecological business park. With its innovative wooden architecture and energy efficiency, it sets new standards surrounding sustainability. In 2015, the company was awarded the Rhineland-Palatinate Environment Prize in recognition of its entirely innovative business complex.



A leader in vegan nutrition, BIOVEGAN is already responsible for many innovative milestones, from the first organic baking powder to the first sugar-free gelling agent with an organic seal. Biovegan products are exclusively available through specialist organic retailers.



The company exports to 48 countries and has also achieved great success at the international level: In the autumn of 2017, BIOVEGAN was crowned 2018 Growth Champion by Focus Business, and in the summer of 2017 it won the coveted “National Champion” award for the second time in succession, once again becoming the most successful German company in the “RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award” category of the European Business Award.



For further information, visit www.biovegan.de

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren