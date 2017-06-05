Biovegan awarded as National Champion at the great gala

The organic pioneer BIOVEGAN wins the coveted award „National Champion" for the second time in a row, gaining the title of most successful German company in the category "RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award" of the European Business Award.



Last year, more than 33,000 organisations from 34 countries stood before an impartial jury with the aim to receive one of the renowned awards in the various categories of the European Business Award. But only those who can demonstrate outstanding entrepreneurial achievements and can introduce business innovations in line with ecological and ethical aspects can stand a chance of receiving one of the prestigious awards.



For this year’s presentation of the European Business Award at an international level, great names from the political, economic and scientific world gathered at the British Embassy in Berlin to honour the winners in the 11 competition categories for the tenth time.



From hundreds of German companies, an impartial and high-calibre jury selected those that impress with their entrepreneurial steadfastness and their business competence, and lead the way to growth and affluence beyond Europe’s borders.



BIOVEGAN, the organic producer of bakery and dessert ingredients from Bonefeld in Rhineland-Palatinate, defended its title of "National Champion" in the category „The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year" and is therefore the great winner in Europe’s extensive and cross-sector programme for the recognition of entrepreneurial achievement.



"We are very proud to be presented with this renowned award again, and would like to thank all our friends and supporters who made this success possible!" Matthias A. Gärtner stated, managing director of the family business in its second generation.



"No other company has ever managed to defend such a prestigious award in its second year and to be awarded twice in a row", Nicol Gärtner explains, managing partner of BIOVEGAN.

Biovegan GmbH

Now based in the Rhineland-Palatinate's first ecological business park in Bonefeld, Biovegan GmbH has been producing organic vegan food since 1986. The medium-sized family business was founded by organic pioneers Käthe and Claus Henneke. A leader in vegan nutrition, Biovegan is already responsible for many innovative milestones, from the first organic baking powder to the first sugar-free gelling agent with an organic seal.



Biovegan products are exclusively available in specialist organic retailers. The business exports to 48 countries and the company growth in 2016 increased by 45% in comparison with the previous year. Further strong growth is also expected in 2017. The workforce of over 55 can now enjoy a new company facility in Bonefeld, whose innovative wooden architecture and energy efficiency are setting new sustainability standards. The innovative business complex was awarded the 2015 Rhineland-Palatinate Environment Prize. Biovegan has also achieved great success at the international level: After being crowned "National Champion" in the 2015/2016 time frame of the European Business Award, Biovegan has recently been nominated in the category of "Entrepreneur of the year" and is therefore a contender for "European National Champion 2016/2017".

