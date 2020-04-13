Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794641 (BEYONDPLASTIC)

Let the games begin!

The BEYONDPLASTIC AWARD 2020 opens its gates

Celebrating the excellence in eco-responsible packaging design and initiatives for less singe-use plastic across the world



The global online platform for eco-designed product & packaging solutions BEYONDPLASTIC.NET announces the hosting of the BEYOND PLASTIC AWARD 2020. The Award’s motto is: Let us design and create ecoresponsible products and packages and transform plastic products into solutions made of environmentally sound materials!



The Award will honor the innovation and creativity in sustainable product & packaging design in four categories: 1. Most practical impact to reduce the use of plastics, 2. Most innovative approach, 3. Most beautiful solution and 4. Best Initiative in Education / Journalism / Campaigning. For each category there will be a Gold, Silver and Bronze Award with trophies and cash prizes of 6,750 Euros in total.



Who can participate? The Award is directed towards students, designers, engineers, scientists, makers, creators, inventors, artists, journalists and and teachers: Everyone who has an idea, concept, project, initiative, prototype or even a solution already in market which supports less plastic packages is welcome to take part. It can either be an entry which replaces an existing environmentally non-responsible product / package or it can be a completely new solution. Also it can be a campaign, educational or journalistic project related to the topic.



The entries will be judged and selected by a jury panel and the winners will be announced and celebrated at the Award Ceremony in summer 2020. For details how to participate go to www.beyondplastic.net/award.

