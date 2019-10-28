Via M. L. King, 9/11,
Azimut Yachts and Fratelli Tallia di Delfino embark on an exclusive International Roadshow togetherAvigliana, )
At each appointment, guests will be able to enjoy a unique experience on board the prestigious Azimut yachts, where the brand’s signature design, innovation and elegance will meet the class embodied by the products made by Fratelli Tallia di Delfino. At each event, the Biella woollen mill will look back to some iconic styles in men’s fashion, in partnership with leading tailors who will offer their own take on them in a maritime setting. The most iconic and representative fabrics produced by Fratelli Tallia di Delfino will be chosen from the Gentleman’s Wardrobe selection and provide the inspiration for garments that best represent their individual characteristics.
Giorgio Marcarino, Fratelli Tallia di Delfino Sales & Marketing Director, commented: “Azimut Yachts is a leading luxury industry brand and we’re filled with pride to work with them. Through this partnership, we’ll accompany our guests to top Italian and international seaside resorts, plunging them into the unique lifestyle embodied by Azimut’s beautiful yachts. During this experience, guests will also have the chance to learn about Gentleman’s Wardrobe products, which are created for the world’s finest tailors and designers to interpret with their artisan expertise”.
Francesco Boromei, Azimut Yachts Marketing and Communication Director, continued: “Offering a bespoke tailoring opportunity enriches the experience we offer visitors and customers who come aboard our yachts. Arranging to have a succession of top tailors on board for each event, to promote the fine fabrics produced by Fratelli Tallia di Delfino, will be an unexpected surprise and, we’re convinced, a highly appreciated one”.
After the success of the Monaco Boat Show held from September 25 to 28 with the collaboration of Bottega Dalmut, whose founder Leonida Ferrarese drew on her experience and passion to offer an impeccable bespoke service of outstanding quality, Fratelli Tallia di Delfino and Azimut Yachts are now gearing up for the Fort Lauderdale event. The American event held from October 30 to November 3, 2019 will feature leading tailor Brent Lob of Q Clothier and represents a prime showcase for the US market.
Looking ahead to the coming months, Fratelli Tallia di Delfino and Azimut Yachts have put together a calendar packed with dates at top international boat shows in Düsseldorf, Miami, Cannes and Genoa.
