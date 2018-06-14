Final report about the huge Automobilia Ladenburg spring action

Around 1000 bidders actively took part in the first major auction of 2018. Never before were so many bids attempted, and the number of new customers exceeded all expectations. The "Racing Only" catalogue caused a furore with its exciting bidding battles and high response level!



The auction started on Friday morning at 09:30, and ended at 9 o'clock in the evening after numerous bidding battles. The highlights of the first auction day were, amongst others:

- Lot: 2 Christophorus Editions 1- 9 bound 8,600 €

- Lot: 1854 Ferrari coloured cards from the 50s and 60s 16,500 €

- Lot: 1943 Private album of Laura Ferrari 25,500 €

- Lot: 2538 Porsche 911 F model sport seat 3,500 €



On Saturday, the auction started with the "Racing Only" special catalogue. As expected, interest in the approximately 1000 lots was high. The following achieved record prices:



- Lot: 5153 1934 Klausen race poster 16,000 €

- Lot: 5813 Porsche Carrera 6 wooden model 10,000 €

- Lot: 5867 Porsche 917 injection pump 45,000 €

- Lot: 5871 Ferrari Biondetti hand-signed photograph 9,000 €



After a short break, the second part of the Automobilia catalogue started at 15:00 to round off the auction weekend with lots of convoluted and interested individual parts. The following examples are worthy of special mention:



Lot: 3214 Ferrari F50 repair manual 500 €

Lot: 3614 "Coq Nain" radiator mascot from René Lalique 1,450 €

Lot: 3656 Porsche 959 press folder 700€

Lot: 3666 1970 Porsche Fuchs wheel rims 800€



The next auction dates:

Online auction 06-22 July 2018

Major autumn auction on 16/17 November 2018





