Final report about the huge Automobilia Ladenburg spring action
The auction started on Friday morning at 09:30, and ended at 9 o'clock in the evening after numerous bidding battles. The highlights of the first auction day were, amongst others:
- Lot: 2 Christophorus Editions 1- 9 bound 8,600 €
- Lot: 1854 Ferrari coloured cards from the 50s and 60s 16,500 €
- Lot: 1943 Private album of Laura Ferrari 25,500 €
- Lot: 2538 Porsche 911 F model sport seat 3,500 €
On Saturday, the auction started with the "Racing Only" special catalogue. As expected, interest in the approximately 1000 lots was high. The following achieved record prices:
- Lot: 5153 1934 Klausen race poster 16,000 €
- Lot: 5813 Porsche Carrera 6 wooden model 10,000 €
- Lot: 5867 Porsche 917 injection pump 45,000 €
- Lot: 5871 Ferrari Biondetti hand-signed photograph 9,000 €
After a short break, the second part of the Automobilia catalogue started at 15:00 to round off the auction weekend with lots of convoluted and interested individual parts. The following examples are worthy of special mention:
Lot: 3214 Ferrari F50 repair manual 500 €
Lot: 3614 "Coq Nain" radiator mascot from René Lalique 1,450 €
Lot: 3656 Porsche 959 press folder 700€
Lot: 3666 1970 Porsche Fuchs wheel rims 800€
The next auction dates:
Online auction 06-22 July 2018
Major autumn auction on 16/17 November 2018
