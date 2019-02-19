AEZ Panama. Developed for SUVs. Extra strong.

19.02.19



World premiere of the new AEZ SUV rim

Extremely high load of up to 1,026 kg

Free of registration due to ECE and VTA

Developed for the main SUVs in the premium segment





Multi-spoke or cross-spoke? Each viewer sees something else in the new ultra-strong AEZ Panama. Especially developed for SUVs and optimised, the name alludes to the world’s longest road – the Panamericana, spanning 48,000 km, with not a single kilometre resembling another. The most well-known north-south connection between Alaska and the Tierra del Fuego demands the utmost of man and material. The AEZ development division has been faced with quite a challenge in order to do justice to the illustrious name. With a five-hole attachment and a high load of up to 1,026 kg as well as a total of fourteen dimensions, the German quality manufacturer AEZ offers car aficionados plenty of options, which also applies to staggered wheel fitments. The car models BMW X5 and X6, for example, allow for a staggered wheel fitment at the front axle with 10x21 inch and at the rear axle with 11.5x21 inch alloy rims – free of registration due to VTA and ECE.



ECE for premium SUVs



The wheel is available for vehicles in the SUV premium segment, such as the new Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Macan, the Mercedes GLE Coupé and the BMW models X3 to X6 – all of which come with an ECE type approval that requires no registration. The product range must, of course, include the new Audi Q7, and in addition to the likewise new VW Touareg, the AEZ Panama is a perfect match for the Range Rover Discovery, Discovery Sport and the Evoque. A wide range of offsets from 19 to 64, combined with a concave SUV rim design, form the basis for multiple applications. The high gloss colour variety makes the light alloy wheel appear extra strong while the gunmetal front-polished variety oozes sporty elegance.



ECE – the simplest variety



Completely free of registration, “Made in Germany”, with a design that is perfectly tuned to modern cars and at the same time rather affordable and original. By the time you start reading the second part of this description car manufacturers’ original light alloy rims are out of the picture; and most of free accessories anyway. But not the new AEZ ECE wheels!



AEZ Panama – Facts and Figures:



Dimensions: 7.5x19, 8x19, 8.5x19, 9x19, 9.5x19, 8x20,8.5x20, 9x20, 9.5x20, 10.5x20, 11x20, 10x21und 11.5x21 inch

Attachment: 5-hole

Paint: high gloss, gunmetal front-polished

Construction: cast, one-piece

Load: up to 1,026 kg

ECE: yes

VTA: yes

TPMS: 100 % fit for TPMS

Price: starting from 208 euros (Germany)

Warranty: 3 years



www.aez-wheels.com

(lifePR) (