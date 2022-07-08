Kontakt
Wirtschafts- und Handelsbüro Hongkong Jägerstrasse 33 10117 Berlin, Deutschland http://www.hketoberlin.gov.hk
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Stephanie Pall +49 30 226677288
A taste of Hong Kong's street food culture in Berlin

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) continued its celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with a food festival dedicated to Hong Kong-style street food and delicacies on 7 July (Berlin time).

The Hong Kong Street Food Festival offered a selection of local street food from different dim sum options, spring rolls, egg tarts, mango pomelo sago to the famous Hong Kong‑style milk tea. The visitors embarked on a flavourful journey through the different tastes of Hong Kong.

Street food has been playing an integral role in shaping Hong Kong’s cultural identity. “Food culture is not only a key part of everyday life, but also an entry point and important channel to facilitate exchanges among people from different backgrounds and cultures,” Ms Szeto emphasised.

Under the theme “A New Era – Stability, Prosperity and Opportunity” HKETO Berlin celebrates the 25th anniversary by hosting and supporting a series of events ranging from film festivals and gala dinners to street food festival in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Switzerland this year.

For details on the Hong Kong street food festival and other celebration events of HKETO Berlin, please visit https://www.hketoberlin.gov.hk/en/events_25th.htm.

About HKETO Berlin

HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Germany as well as Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.

