The first-ever truly personalised vision correction technology now in the UAE

The Vivior Monitor offers objective data on your patients’ lifestyles to support the optimal selection of intraocular lenses, refractive surgery solutions and progressive spectacles.

It is a wearable which consists of sensors measuring key parameters: distance, ambient light, orientation and motion.

It does not include a camera or any other sensors which might infringe the privacy of the patient or other people. It is worn on prescription or clear glasses and records the patient’s activities.

"We are excited to introduce this breakthrough innovation in the UAE market. Be it an intraocular lens for cataract patients, laser eye surgery or progressive spectacle lenses – the Vivior Monitor allows optical solutions to be customised to the customer's and patient's lifestyle and visual needs", says Dr. Sarper Tanli, Co-Founder and CEO of Diginova Health Solutions.A first in the global optical industry, the Vivior Monitor, is a wearable that provides accurate and objective real-life visual behaviour and not based on statistics or studies, to optimise vision correction solution.Mario Stark, CEO at Vivior, adds: "Everybody has a unique viewing lifestyle, therefore needs unique vision correction, and we are delighted to partner with Diginova in bringing our cutting-edge optical solution to the region."When a patient visits the Ophthalmologist, information about his/her lifestyle and observable behaviour are recorded through interviews, surveys, and digital applications. This subjective manner of gathering information can lead to misunderstandings and impairs the selection of the best intraocular lens (IOL) and refractive surgery solutions for the patient.Step 1 - The customer receives the Monitor and wears it for 36 hours, including working and non-working days.Step 2 - Once data collection is complete, the customer brings back the Monitor to the optician/optometrist, who will upload the data to the Vivior cloud, where AI algorithms process it.Step 3 - The optician/optometrist can then visualize all the customer data and make recommendations for the lens selection.Diginova is a digital health start-up based at the DIFC. It aims to become the leading platform that incubates, supports and develops digital health solutions as well as invest in the most promising digital health start-ups. It represents various world-renowned digital health solutions in GCC, and closely collaborates with healthcare providers, regulators, investors and accelerators to improve the well-being of communities in the UAE and larger GCC region.