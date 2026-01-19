TÜV SÜD at KPA in Ulm: Focus on recycling, recycled materials and the circular economy

A central pillar of the trade fair presentation is the independent certification of recycled content along the entire value chain, from raw materials and intermediate products to the finished end product. TÜV SÜD acts as a neutral authority for verifying sustainability claims based on international standards such as EN 15343, EN 45557 and ISO 14021. The combination of thorough document review and analysis of physical material flows creates robust, auditable and legally compliant evidence. This best practice approach enables manufacturers to confidently meet increasing regulatory requirements and effectively minimise greenwashing risks.“Manufacturers and distributors are now under enormous pressure not only to use more recycled materials, but also to provide legally compliant evidence of this. The demand for reliable evidence is growing rapidly as sustainability claims are becoming increasingly regulated,” explains Sebastiano Di Lella, materials expert for sustainability and circular economy at TÜV SÜD. “Our certifications form the foundation for transparent communication. We ensure that sustainability promises are not just empty words, but are based on a technically and regulatory valid basis.”Products made from recycled materials conserve resources and promote a circular economy. However, sustainability must not come at the expense of safety. All products placed on the market in the EU must not contain any substances prohibited by EU law and must comply with the applicable product safety and chemical regulations or EU regulations such as REACH, the POP Regulation or the future PFAS restrictions.TÜV SÜD takes these aspects into account during certification and, if necessary, carries out additional tests by accredited laboratories and product experts in the respective specialist areas. Transparent labelling, verified recycled content and compliance with legal requirements ensure that products meet the high expectations of the market, authorities and consumers alike – a decisive benchmark for modern, responsible products.The new EU Packaging Regulation (PPWR) marks a turning point for the entire value chain. TÜV SÜD supports companies in complying with strict limits for harmful substances (Art. 5), optimising packaging in terms of recyclability (Art. 6) and implementing binding quotas for minimum recycled content (Art. 7). In addition, TÜV SÜD supports customers in implementing new sustainability criteria that will change the market in the long term, for example in the legally compliant use of bio-based raw materials, specific requirements for compostability, and mandatory material minimisation and void space quotas for waste reduction. Other regulations, such as the new End-of-Life Vehicles Regulation (ELVR) and the Ecodesign Regulation (ESPR), will also promote the use of recycled plastics in the future and establish corresponding verification requirements.In addition, TÜV SÜD presents its services for life cycle assessments (LCA) in accordance with ISO 14040/44 and product carbon footprints (PCF) in accordance with ISO 14067. These analyses form the basis for quantifying the environmental impact of products throughout their entire life cycle and for evaluating various material options – such as recycled materials compared to virgin materials – in a transparent, comparable and fact-based manner. Customers benefit from a sound basis for decision-making in order to strategically align their sustainability strategies, meet regulatory requirements and position themselves credibly in the market.