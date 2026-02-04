Kontakt
TÜV SÜD acquires Finland-based provider of PTI services

TÜV SÜD has acquired from Helix Partners the operating business of Suomen Katsastusasemat, including the brands Q-Katsastus, Kovalainen Katsastus, and Koillismaan Katsastus. The group, headquartered in Joensuu, provides periodic technical inspections (PTIs) and offers associated services connected with vehicle registration, insurance, and sale at a total of eleven service stations in Eastern, Southern, and Central Finland. The acquisition marks the entry of the TÜV SÜD Group into the Finnish market.

“By acquiring the business of Suomen Katsastusasemat we are consistently continuing our growth strategy in Northern Europe, alongside Sweden, Estonia and Latvia,” says Patrick Fruth, CEO Division Mobility TÜV SÜD. “The group holds a strong position on the Finnish periodic technical inspection market. It is the third largest operator in terms of volume, with high growth potential. Key drivers include AI-powered tools within the digital customer journey process. Driven by this innovative strength and momentum, the group is an ideal fit for TÜV SÜD’s portfolio,” continues Fruth.

The acquired group started operations in 1995 after liberalization of the Finnish PTI market and has grown organically in Eastern and Central Finland over the years. In 2023, the company continued its expansion by making important acquisitions in the Helsinki metropolitan region. It acquired its first service station in Northern Finland in 2024. Today, the group operates a total of 11 service stations, where 45 employees carry out 100,000-plus periodic technical inspections (PTIs) every year.

“We are very excited to be a member of the TÜV SÜD Group going forward. By partnering with TÜV SÜD, a globally experienced, leading provider in vehicle inspection with a diverse product portfolio, we can leverage synergies to drive our dynamic growth in Finland together,” says Ville Silvast, CEO Suomen Katsastusasemat.

Following the acquisition of the group, TÜV SÜD now offers its periodic technical inspection services internationally on a total of ten markets. Beyond their home market in Germany, TÜV SÜD’s vehicle inspection experts also operate in Turkey, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, and South Africa, delivering comprehensive PTI services. The acquisition also marks the entry of the TÜV SÜD Group into Finland.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

