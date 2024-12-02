TÜV SÜD’s corporate venture AIQURIS secures seed funding
Empowering the Future of AI with Controlled Risk and Quality
With the completion of the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) of its software platform, AIQURIS is set to change how enterprises qualify and integrate AI solutions. Dr Andreas Hauser, CEO, and Dr Martin Saerbeck, CTO, lead the team comprising AI experts, TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification) experts, SaaS specialists, and entrepreneurs.
Qualifying and De-Risking AI Solutions
“In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI, the AIQURIS platform will set benchmarks for quality and trust in AI procurement and adoption," remarked Dr Hauser. “We help organisations choose and integrate safe, compliant, performing and ethical AI solutions, empowering them to utilise the full potential of AI.”
Dr Saerbeck added, “AIQURIS excels in taking specific AI use cases and deriving all relevant requirements to qualify the respective AI solutions and vendors. Our approach embodies our intensive involvement with the standardisation, risk assessment and quality assurance of AI systems. By using the AIQURIS platform, organisations know exactly which standards and frameworks are relevant for their use case, providing them with the knowledge and skills to procure and adopt AI solutions quickly and efficiently.”
“AIQURIS plays a pivotal role in the rapidly evolving AI sector, empowering organizations to gain a deeper, more comprehensive understanding of risks and mitigations of AI models, at granular, use-case level. Guided by the vision of ‹Unlocking the Potential of AI, Safely›, we view AIQURIS as a transformative enabler of the AI sector, and an important investment and new venture build in FutureLabs’ growing portfolio”, stated Mario Aquino, CEO of FutureLabs Ventures.
AIQURIS is the result of a strategic collaboration between TÜV SÜD, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and FutureLabs Ventures (FLV), facilitated through the EDB Corporate Venture Launchpad programme, which supports companies with venture creation and startup partnerships from Singapore. This strong backing positions AIQURIS well for future growth and development, providing enterprises with the confidence to navigate the complexities of AI procurement and adoption.
More information about the topic of AI and TÜV SÜD services in this field is available on the Internet at: tuvsud.com/en/themes/artificial-intelligence, AIQURIS.com, www.futurelabs.vc, EDB Corporate Venture Launchpad, or on request by emailing: ai@tuvsud.com.