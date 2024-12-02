TÜV SÜD’s corporate venture AIQURIS secures seed funding

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 28,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autono-mous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com



FutureLabs Ventures is a global corporate venture builder and venture capital firm founded by former Partners of McKinsey New Ventures. FutureLabs partners with leading corporations to build, invest and scale strategically-aligned ventures that have created the next multi-$100m growth opportunities in areas such as Sustainability (GoNetZero – Energy Transition; Levande – Circular Economy), AI (AIQURIS – Safe AI), Data Analytics (AutoHive) among others. futurelabs.vc

