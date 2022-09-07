TÜV SÜD supports companies in achieving decarbonisation and sustainability targets
TÜV SÜD at decarbXpoMunich / Düsseldorf, )
TÜV SÜD supports companies in the majority of sectors with an extensive portfolio of services that enables them to furnish proof of their implementation of statutory requirements and assists them in realising and documenting their own decarbonisation plans. These services include verification of carbon footprints, carbon neutrality certification in accordance with the global PAS 2060 standard, greenhouse gas inventories under the ISSC and REDcert2 schemes and comprehensive sustainability assessments based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). TÜV SÜD's veriX Edition product family, an in-house development, provides further options for companies to validate the carbon footprint of production processes and document their progress towards decarbonisation from a defined baseline.
Talks given by TÜV SÜD at decarbXpo
- How local carbon emissions are verified, and future improvements become visible through validation, Gerhard Kirner, 21 September 2022, 11:30 am, Hall 9, Forum 1;
- Hydrogen Supply – Approaches for trading green hydrogen in line with the market, Michael Landspersky, 21 September 2022, as part of the Hydrogen Session, 11:40 am to 2:10 pm, Hall 9, Forum 2