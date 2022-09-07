TÜV SÜD supports companies in achieving decarbonisation and sustainability targets

TÜV SÜD at decarbXpo

TÜV SÜD provides a wide range of services to support companies aiming to gain compliance with statutory carbon reduction requirements and achieve further-reaching decarbonisation and sustainability objectives and targets. decarbXpo, held in Düsseldorf in Germany from 20-22 September 2022, will provide the setting where the experts from the testing, inspection and certification company will present their products and services - from "C" for "carbon footprint" to "V" for "veriX". (Hall 9, Stand C36) Industrial operations account for over 40 per cent of global carbon emissions. Given this, the sector will need to introduce fundamental change if global targets for sustainability and decarbonisation are to be achieved. The dual drivers of this change are increasingly rigorous statutory requirements on the one hand, and companies' own ambitious targets on the other. "Many sectors of industry and companies are now aware that they can notch up a significant advantage over their global competitors by proactively pursuing sustainability and decarbonisation targets", points out Thore Lapp, Manager of TÜV SÜD's Business Unit Green Energy & Sustainability. A prime example is the steel industry, currently the scene of an intense race to maximise the sustainability of production processes.



TÜV SÜD supports companies in the majority of sectors with an extensive portfolio of services that enables them to furnish proof of their implementation of statutory requirements and assists them in realising and documenting their own decarbonisation plans. These services include verification of carbon footprints, carbon neutrality certification in accordance with the global PAS 2060 standard, greenhouse gas inventories under the ISSC and REDcert2 schemes and comprehensive sustainability assessments based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). TÜV SÜD's veriX Edition product family, an in-house development, provides further options for companies to validate the carbon footprint of production processes and document their progress towards decarbonisation from a defined baseline.



Talks given by TÜV SÜD at decarbXpo



- How local carbon emissions are verified, and future improvements become visible through validation, Gerhard Kirner, 21 September 2022, 11:30 am, Hall 9, Forum 1;

- Hydrogen Supply – Approaches for trading green hydrogen in line with the market, Michael Landspersky, 21 September 2022, as part of the Hydrogen Session, 11:40 am to 2:10 pm, Hall 9, Forum 2