TÜV SÜD recognised as Cybersecurity Label Administrator for FCC IoT labelling programme

The voluntary labelling programme launched by the FCC allows qualifying IoT products to display the cybersecurity label provided they meet strict security standards. TÜV SÜD, as an authorised third-party provider, will support manufacturers by granting the label to products fufilling the requirements (a test report from a CyberLab). This will provide more transparency in the market regarding products‘ security features.„Selection as a cybersecurity label administrator confirms our expertise in IoT cybersecurity and our commitment to support manufacturer‘s global access to market,“ says Maxime Hernandez, Global Program Manager Cyber Security Services at TÜV SÜD. „We look forward to strengthening consumer trust in IoT products, supporting manufacturers on their journey to compliance, and working with the FCC to improve the security level in the IoT landscape over the long term.“The IoT labelling programme is being implemented as a public-private partnership, with the FCC maintaining overall oversight and the CLAs being responsible for evaluation, certification and consumer education. In addition to awarding the „U.S. Cyber Trust Mark“, the CLAs also play an important role in educating manufacturers and consumers about the requirements and benefits of the programme.For companies, the label offers both a clear competitive advantage and the opportunity to transparently communicate their efforts in the area of cybersecurity. Consumers, on the other hand, benefit from better comparability of products and a higher level of security for connected devices.Further information: