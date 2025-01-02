Kontakt
TÜV SÜD recognised as Cybersecurity Label Administrator for FCC IoT labelling programme

FCC Announces Administrators of IoT Labelling Programme

TÜV SÜD is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of ten cybersecurity label administrators (CLAs) for the voluntary IoT cybersecurity labelling programme of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This programme aims to increase security standards for wireless IoT consumer products and to provide consumers with clear guidance when choosing products by means of the new „U.S. Cyber Trust Mark“.

The voluntary labelling programme launched by the FCC allows qualifying IoT products to display the cybersecurity label provided they meet strict security standards. TÜV SÜD, as an authorised third-party provider, will support manufacturers by granting the label to products fufilling the requirements (a test report from a CyberLab). This will provide more transparency in the market regarding products‘ security features.

„Selection as a cybersecurity label administrator confirms our expertise in IoT cybersecurity and our commitment to support manufacturer‘s global access to market,“ says Maxime Hernandez, Global Program Manager Cyber Security Services at TÜV SÜD. „We look forward to strengthening consumer trust in IoT products, supporting manufacturers on their journey to compliance, and working with the FCC to improve the security level in the IoT landscape over the long term.“

The IoT labelling programme is being implemented as a public-private partnership, with the FCC maintaining overall oversight and the CLAs being responsible for evaluation, certification and consumer education. In addition to awarding the „U.S. Cyber Trust Mark“, the CLAs also play an important role in educating manufacturers and consumers about the requirements and benefits of the programme.

For companies, the label offers both a clear competitive advantage and the opportunity to transparently communicate their efforts in the area of cybersecurity. Consumers, on the other hand, benefit from better comparability of products and a higher level of security for connected devices.

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. About 28,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems, and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

