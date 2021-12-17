Westendstraße 199
TÜV SÜD passes first TG 10 round robin test
WTG site yields and site quality
Technical Guideline FGW TG 10 defines methods for determining and assessing the site yield and site quality of wind turbine generators (WTGs) on the basis of operating data. Assessment is performed at intervals of five, ten and 15 years in accordance with the German Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) of 2017. Calculation of site quality is based on the operating conditions and/or status codes of a WTG. FGW TG 10 defines five categories to which the status codes must be assigned. The assignment of the status codes significantly influences remuneration in accordance with EEG 2017, and thus the yield of a WTG. For this reason, TG 10 requires validation by a conformity assessment body (CAB).
“We are very happy that we have successfully completed the first round robin test”, says Roman Friedl, Wind Service Center of TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH in Regensburg. “The assignment was quite challenging, which was also evidenced by the fact that not all of the participants were able to qualify for round two.” The wind energy experts have already started to prepare for the second round robin test scheduled for the first half of 2022. Successful completion of this second test is a prerequisite for full accreditation as a conformity assessment body by FGW and the permission to bear a conformity seal.
Personal approval
In June 2021, the Advisory Board for EEG Categorisation of the German Wind Energy Association (FGW e.V.) approved Roman Friedl and his colleague, Henri Avila, as the first authorised certifiers for validation of WTG status code lists in accordance with Technical Guideline FGW TG 10. This also covers the authorisation to issue the appropriate certificates. The two experts are convinced that their successful approval as authorised certifiers reflects TÜV SÜD’s extensive experience in the field of wind power and the in-depth expertise of the individual employees in this field.
• Further information about the round-robin and comparison tests of FGW and the results report of the first round-robin test, “Determination of site yield after commissioning”, can be found at https://wind-fgw.de/themen/ring-und-vergleichsversuche/
• Further information about the services of TÜV SÜD for manufacturers and managers of WTGs and wind farms and for investors and insurers is available at https://www.tuvsud.com/en/industries/energy/wind-power.
