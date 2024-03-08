TÜV SÜD – partner for safe and profitable energy from renewable sources and hydrogen

TÜV SÜD offers extensive services for wind turbines and onshore and offshore wind farms, rooftop photovoltaic systems and photovoltaic farms, and the establishment of functioning and safe hydrogen infrastructure.Providing wind reports, wind potential and site-suitability analyses, type certification and structural analysis, the experts lay the foundation for the planning and realisation of new onshore wind farms and wind turbines. In addition, their assessment and inspection services for the life extension of wind turbines (BPW services) facilitate decision-making around decommissioning, repowering or extending the lifetime of a turbine after the end of its design life.TÜV SÜD’s services in the field of offshore wind energy extend from project certification in accordance with the relevant standards, among them IECRE OD-502, BEK 073, DNV-SE-0190 and BSH (for Germany), to consulting on topics including European standards, grid compatibility, supplier management, risk-oriented maintenance and even owner’s engineer activities, for example in construction supervision of offshore substations.TÜV SÜD also offers testing for the compliance-focused installation and safe operation of rooftop PV systems and PV farms as well as of battery storage systems. This encompasses testing and inspection during planning and installation, examination of design documentation, testing prior to placing into service, periodic testing and inspection, and support in the preparation of risk assessments and safety concepts. In addition, the experts support investors’ decision-making processes by offering technical due diligence (TDD) services, technical feasibility studies and TRL assessments.TÜV SÜD can point to an extensive track record in hydrogen technologies and provides support along the entire H2 value chain, from generation, storage and transport to application in the various individual fields. Services include certification of green and blue hydrogen, testing and certification of materials, components and systems for their hydrogen compatibility and a guideline for assessing the H2 readiness of power stations including the relevant certification, as well as training courses in safe handling of hydrogen.More information about the individual topics can be found at