TÜV SÜD participates in AquaVentus lighthouse project

TÜV SÜD has joined the AquaVentus consortium as a member, supporting this lighthouse project of German offshore hydrogen production. The international provider of testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services draws on years of experience in offshore wind energy as well as comprehensive expertise in the field of hydrogen.

The European Union and Germany have set themselves the target of becoming climate neutral by 2050. As a storage medium for energy from renewable sources, hydrogen will play a central role in the transformation of energy supply. The AquaVentus initiative aims to make a substantial contribution to said transformation. Planned to provide ten gigawatts of production capacity by 2035, the initiative has the objective of producing up to 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen in the German North Sea. Around 90 organisations have joined forces in the AquaVentus consortium, working together to put these plans into practice.

“AquaVentus is an immensely exciting initiative, and we are eager to be actively involved in its realisation”, says Reiner Block, CEO Division Industry Service at TÜV SÜD. “TÜV SÜD has a clear focus on sustainability and offers a host of services for all stages of the transformation and decarbonisation process.” With 25,000-plus people in around 50 countries, TÜV SÜD is numbered among the world’s leading TIC companies. Its teams of experts draw on extensive and multidisciplinary expertise and experience in both offshore wind energy and hydrogen solutions.

Custom solutions for complex terms of reference
The company’s portfolio of offshore wind-energy services includes tests, inspections and assessments of wind turbines and sub-stations as well as technical sub-systems and components. TÜV SÜD’s experts support planners, manufacturers, installers, investors and operators by providing a full scope of life-cycle services spanning project design and development, manufacturing, installation and operation right down to lifetime extension and dismantling.

For hydrogen technologies, they provide support along the entire H2 value chain – from production, storage and distribution to widely varied types of application. With such a broad skills base, TÜV SÜD’s multi-disciplinary teams of experts not only enable an integrated approach to be adopted for complex projects, but also devise individual solutions for a host of different terms of reference. https://www.tuvsud.com and https://www.aquaventus.org/

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

