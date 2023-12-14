TÜV SÜD makes manufacturers and economic operators ready for the new EU Battery Regulation
Battery safety and sustainability(lifePR) (Munich, Germany, )
The new regulation applies to all battery types: From traction batteries in electric vehicles and light transport vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters, starter batteries, stationary battery storage systems to batteries for industrial applications and micro-batteries for wireless devices. It aims to support the increasing use of batteries by establishing a sustainable, resource-conserving circular economy. The focus is on sustainability in all phases of the product life cycle.
„This means that every battery placed on the market in the European Union must be uniquely identifiable,“ says Christian Theeck, Business Development Manager at TÜV SÜD. „Manufacturers / economic operators must provide a QR code that is linked to the corresponding digital passport for a large number of battery types. This shows, for example, where and when the battery was produced with what share of recycled material, what its chemical composition is and what CO2 footprint was associated with its production.“ It also includes information on the expected lifetime. This enables optimum utilization of a battery for the first time. „Batteries from electric vehicles, for example, are often suitable to use as stationary storage units in their second life,“ says Christian Theeck. „This allows to extend their lifecycle before being recycled.“
In future, there will be binding collection quotas and manufacturers will have to use a prescribed proportion of recycled components in production. There will also be more restrictions on the substances to be used in batteries. The Regulation also requires making the CO2 footprint of the battery transparent and sets minimum requirements for its performance and durability.
Step-by-step support
TÜV SÜD introduces manufacturers and economic operators to relevant requirements and which steps they need to take. Introductory seminars contain the legal basics, while training courses focus on application-related topics. The experts first determine the status quo with an initial assessment. „Then we set milestones and define review loops,“ explains Christian Theeck. „In this way, we gradually eliminate deviations. For example, we verify the CO2 footprint as well as the share of recycled material. In the absence of the necessary secondary legislation in the Battery Regulation, we base our testing schemes on globally applicable ISO standards. We also test the batteries for safety, performance and durability. We have a global network of accredited test laboratories for this purpose, with more than 250 employees working exclusively on testing large batteries. There are also additional laboratories for household batteries and those with a lower energy density. We also carry out chemical analysis tests,“ Theeck adds regarding the service portfolio. Other services include checking the correct labelling of the battery or checking the technical documentation with the corresponding declaration of conformity.
„To ensure that the CE marking of the battery can be achieved, we train our customers about the upcoming requirements step-by-step,“ says Theeck. „The new regulation will make the involvement of a Notified Body mandatory. So, we would like to offer this conformity assessment service and will apply to becoming a Notified Body.“
The EU Commission adopted the new EU Battery Regulation in July 2023. It came into force in August. It will be mandatory for manufacturers and economic operators in all EU countries from 18 February 2024. It thus replaces the current Battery Directive 2006/66/EC, which mostly will expire two years after the new regulation comes into force.
Further information can be found HERE.