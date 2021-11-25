Westendstraße 199
TÜV SÜD is quality management partner of the aviation industry
Aviation Forum 2021
TÜV SÜD, an independent testing and certification organisation, supports the aerospace industry in ensuring highest quality, safety and security standards throughout their operations. This concerns machinery and manufacturing processes as well as the safety and security of buildings, infrastructure and data centres. Providing services in the fields of product testing and certification of quality management systems, TÜV SÜD enables companies in the aerospace industry to access global markets and ensures safe and secure production, machinery and manufacturing processes in line with the highest standards. As one of the leading providers of quality management training and qualification, TÜV SÜD also enhances the capabilities of manufacturers’ most important resource – their employees. TÜV SÜD’s highly secure cloud storage solutions and cybersecurity services reduce risks and inspire trust in institutions and businesses worldwide.
Quality management certification and sustainability
TÜV SÜD also offers operational quality management certification in accordance with the EN 9100 series of international standards for the aerospace industry. Beyond that, TÜV SÜD offers certification for information security management systems in accordance with ISO 27001, which is an indispensable factor in qualification for the aerospace supply chain. For the testing and certification of products and systems – such as environmental testing in accordance with RTCA DO-160 and EMF/EMC tests – TÜV SÜD maintains locations in the UK, Europe and the USA as well as a new cutting-edge NADCAP-certified testing laboratory in Volpiano (Italy). At these locations, TÜV SÜD experts can perform destructive and non-destructive testing (NDT) of products like batteries and fuel cells, AM parts and raw materials.
Improved resilience in additive manufacturing based on qualification of supply-chain elements
“Investments in future innovations are key for the aerospace industry in overcoming the challenges of this crisis”, says Frank Blaimberger, Global Head of Advanced Manufacturing at TÜV SÜD Product Service. Such innovations include AM methods, which have reached industrial quality-management maturity. TÜV SÜD advises throughout the additive manufacturing process and supports manufacturers with the qualification of suppliers and the structuring and standardisation of processes. Offering reliable and reproducible product quality, 3D printing is also an important step in the aerospace sector, enabling design and development costs to be reduced and advancing economic and ecological transformation. “The level of detail of the TÜV SÜD AM certification scheme is what makes all the difference; it saves costs in approval procedures and results in more resilient supply-chain processes”, says Blaimberger.
Further services include assessments in fields such as Industry 4.0 and occupational health and safety as well as risk assessments in line with the German Regulation on Health and Safety in the Use of Work Equipment (BetrSichV) and sustainability certification.
TÜV SÜD talk
• “The new supply chain intelligence – data based decision power enables transparency and traceability” – Frank Blaimberger, Global Head of Advanced Manufacturing, on 7 December 3pm.
About Aviation Forum
At the Aviation Forum 2021, more than 700 high-profile decision-makers and experts from the aviation industry will meet under the banner of “Aviation Reloaded” to discuss new strategies, technologies and partnerships. Attendees include OEMs, manufacturers and suppliers at all tier levels, political decision-makers and thought-leaders from Germany, Europe and worldwide. The Aviation Forum is known for its high level of internationality and C-level decision-makers. https://www.aviationforumhamburg.com/
More detailed information about TÜV SÜD’s services in the aerospace sector can be found at: https://www.tuvsud.com/en/-/media/global/pdf-files/brochures-and-infosheets/aerospace/tuv-sud-aerospace-brochure.pdf
