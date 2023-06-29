TÜV SÜD expands testing capacities for process safety and supports companies as an independent service provider
Zurich
TÜV SÜD's Process Safety Competence Center in Switzerland offers comprehensive solutions for operational safety and risk management in the chemical and process sectors. The services include risk analyses, thermal process safety tests, the development of explosion protection concepts, ignition source analyses, and tests and measurements of safety-related characteristic data in the laboratory. Customers include industrial companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, metal and wood processing, and building materials industries, as well as government agencies. By acquiring the laboratory of Lonza AG in Visp, TÜV SÜD is expanding the capacities of the existing Process Safety Laboratory in Basel and also strengthening its presence and support for companies in the emerging economic region of the Canton of Valais.
"Commitment to safety and excellence is our top priority," says Dr. Sven Wagner, Head of the Process Safety Competence Center at TÜV SÜD Switzerland. "As an independent service provider, we support our customers in all process safety issues and thus make an integral contribution to their safety architecture." At the same time, by transferring these tasks to a competent and reliable service provider, TÜV SÜD´s customers would have the opportunity to focus on their core competencies and core activities.
"For us, working with customers like Lonza is an important milestone in the development of innovative process safety solutions that benefit our customers," adds Dr. Wagner. TÜV SÜD's experts have more than 40 years of experience in this field. They continuously develop their testing methods and services and support their customers in operating safely and efficiently at a high level.
TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG is a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD. It has its headquarters in Zurich and additional locations in Winterthur, Basel and Visp. In Switzerland, its experts provide high-quality technical services in the fields of process safety for the chemical-pharmaceutical industry, plant safety, rail transport technology and management services. In addition, TÜV SÜD Switzerland operates its own academy for training and continuing education. www.tuvsud.com/ch