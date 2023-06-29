Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 952125

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV SÜD expands testing capacities for process safety and supports companies as an independent service provider

Process reliability

(lifePR) (Zurich, )
TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG has acquired the process safety laboratory of Lonza Ltd. at its Visp site, Switzerland. By expanding its testing capacities, the independent service provider can support its customers in Visp and throughout the Canton of Valais even better in all matters of process safety. At the same time, TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG is strengthening its presence in the important Swiss market.

TÜV SÜD's Process Safety Competence Center in Switzerland offers comprehensive solutions for operational safety and risk management in the chemical and process sectors. The services include risk analyses, thermal process safety tests, the development of explosion protection concepts, ignition source analyses, and tests and measurements of safety-related characteristic data in the laboratory. Customers include industrial companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, metal and wood processing, and building materials industries, as well as government agencies. By acquiring the laboratory of Lonza AG in Visp, TÜV SÜD is expanding the capacities of the existing Process Safety Laboratory in Basel and also strengthening its presence and support for companies in the emerging economic region of the Canton of Valais.

"Commitment to safety and excellence is our top priority," says Dr. Sven Wagner, Head of the Process Safety Competence Center at TÜV SÜD Switzerland. "As an independent service provider, we support our customers in all process safety issues and thus make an integral contribution to their safety architecture." At the same time, by transferring these tasks to a competent and reliable service provider, TÜV SÜD´s customers would have the opportunity to focus on their core competencies and core activities.

"For us, working with customers like Lonza is an important milestone in the development of innovative process safety solutions that benefit our customers," adds Dr. Wagner. TÜV SÜD's experts have more than 40 years of experience in this field. They continuously develop their testing methods and services and support their customers in operating safely and efficiently at a high level.

TÜV SÜD Switzerland
TÜV SÜD Schweiz AG is a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD. It has its headquarters in Zurich and additional locations in Winterthur, Basel and Visp. In Switzerland, its experts provide high-quality technical services in the fields of process safety for the chemical-pharmaceutical industry, plant safety, rail transport technology and management services. In addition, TÜV SÜD Switzerland operates its own academy for training and continuing education. www.tuvsud.com/ch

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, TÜV SÜD is now a globally active company. More than 26,000 employees at over 1,000 locations in around 50 countries ensure the optimization of technology, systems and know-how. They make a significant contribution to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, or renewable energies safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.