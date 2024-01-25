TÜV SÜD establishes AI Procured Platform to qualify AI solutions

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 26,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autono-mous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com FutureLabs Ventures (FLV) is a global corporate venture builder and venture capital firm founded by former Partners of McKinsey New Ventures and accomplished veteran entrepreneurs. Over the past five years, FutureLabs has built a track record of building, investing, and scaling over 30 tech companies that have become global players in their fields. FLV applies a global perspective to technology innovation with a granular network in all key local innovation ecosystems – from Silicon Valley and London to Tel Aviv and Singapore.

