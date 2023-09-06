TÜV SÜD calls for EU-wide standard for cyber security tests

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Over 26,000 employees continually improve technology, systems and expertise at more than 1,000 locations in around 50 countries. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com/en

alles anzeigen