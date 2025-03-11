TÜV SÜD appointed as Conformity Assessment Body for Catena-X

TÜV SÜD has recently been nominated as a Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) for the Catena-X Automotive Network. Catena-X is the first open and collaborative data ecosystem for the automotive industry, connecting companies along the entire value chain. The aim is to enable secure, standardised and interoperable data exchange in which all participants retain full control over their own data. With this appointment, TÜV SÜD is strengthening its role as a trusted service provider for digital transformation and sustainable mobility.



TÜV SÜD is an active member of the Catena-X Automotive Network e.V. and has been committed to developing and implementing new standards in the Catena-X network since 2022. To further expand this role, TÜV SÜD leads, among other things, the two expert groups „Product Carbon Footprint Verification“ (PCF) and „Digital Product Passport“ (DPP). „A specially established cross-divisional team is working to integrate TÜV SÜD's expertise in Catena-X-specific standards such as product life cycle management, quality assurance, cyber security, resilient supply chains and sustainability into the ecosystem,” explains Frank Blaimberger, Global Head Advanced Manufacturing at TÜV SÜD.



With its nomination as a Conformity Assessment Body, TÜV SÜD is the first TIC company1 to contribute to strengthening trust in the Catena-X network and among ecosystem partners. The CAB contributes to the confidential exchange of sustainability data by testing Catena-X standards and verifying PCFs. Both are essential prerequisites for implementing the EU Battery Regulation and the DPP, as required by the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) to achieve sustainability and transparency goals.



TÜV SÜD is actively involved in the development and implementation of verification and certification processes for PCFs. And the collaboration goes beyond Catena-X: TÜV SÜD is cooperating with various industry associations and initiatives to integrate the entire value chain.



In this way, the testing company can sustainably strengthen trust in data and data generation methods.



„The digitalisation of the automotive industry requires standardised and secure data flows. As an independent testing authority, we contribute our expertise to create more trust and added value in digital processes. In this way, we support companies in meeting regulatory requirements, minimising risks and ensuring sustainability along the entire supply chain,“ says Thomas Christl, Digital & Data Solutions Consultant at TÜV SÜD.

