TÜV SÜD and Block Harbor collaborate on cybersecurity
"In Block Harbor, we have gained a globally experienced partner for our operations in the field of cybersecurity. TÜV SÜD's many years of experience in type approval, in combination with the high level of expertise of U.S. company Block Harbor, are ideal prerequisites for ensuring road safety,“ says Alexander Ersoy, Head of Automotive Security and Connectivity at TÜV SÜD, and adds: "Together, we will support manufacturers and suppliers alike in all cybersecurity-related tasks required worldwide as part of type approval. Cybersecurity is a key issue in automated driving and connected vehicles. By supporting OEMs and component manufacturers in the cybersecurity aspects of vehicle approval, TÜV SÜD's experts make a decisive contribution to rapid market success.
“An important part of the partnership will also involve offering automotive manufacturers, suppliers, technology manufacturers, and mobility providers a local solution wherever the test vehicles happen to be. Thanks to an extensive international network of partners, TÜV SÜD always carries out its testing activities close to the customer, regardless of location. The collaboration with Block Harbor is an important building block in this respect," Ersoy emphasizes. The first joint tests will be carried out at TÜV SÜD's own cybersecurity test laboratory near Prague.
Brandon Barry, founder and CEO of Block Harbor, says: "TÜV SÜD has been a partner of choice for us in Europe from the very beginning. Together, we will accelerate homologation processes for autonomous and connected vehicles. TÜV SÜD is the guarantor of safety, and thus of trust, in connected and automated vehicles. That is what TÜV SÜD stands for all over the world – right down to here in Michigan.”
What will be done?
The UNECE regulations R155 and R156 provide the framework for vehicle cybersecurity. They require vehicle manufacturers to have a certified cybersecurity management system (CSMS) and a software update management system (SUMS) in place respectively. Type approval of vehicles following existing CSMS certification includes extensive testing and documentation of the installed security architecture as an important contribution to safeguarding cybersecurity throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. In addition to general protection against cyberattacks, other important pillars of secure systems comprise implementation and functionality of cybersecurity measures as well as incident monitoring and response. The extensive tests required in these cases can be carried out and accepted by TÜV SÜD and Block Harbor. Standards applied here include the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, an international standard for cybersecurity engineering that TÜV SÜD has actively helped to shape. A further important body is the WG4 working group WG4 in IAMTS, which strives to harmonize cybersecurity testing in an international environment and in which TÜV SÜD is likewise actively involved.
TÜV SÜD: Operating in areas including cybersecurity, functional safety, tests and inspections, approval, and design of legal frameworks, TÜV SÜD has supported automated and connected driving from the outset and works with a wide range of partners at national, European, and international level to help ensure rapid success for automated and networked driving. International standards and regulations are a key factor here; they ultimately ensure that vehicles on the road meet the same safety level everywhere, regardless of their origin. Safety, in turn, is the fundamental basis of trust, and thus of the success of tomorrow's mobility.
Block Harbor: Established in 2014 in Detroit, Michigan, Block Harbor is a team of automotive cybersecurity experts united under the goal of building great solutions to keep mobility safe. With nearly a decade of experience in fortifying vehicles against cyber threats under their belt, they recently introduced a new product, the Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC) with Breakwater UNR155 Mitigation Test Suite to the community of vehicle cybersecurity auditors, automakers, and suppliers. Using VSEC, Block Harbor aims to consolidate cybersecurity engineering tools on one single platform, including automated mitigation testing, threat and risk management, compliance checks, and more. To learn more about Block Harbor cybersecurity services and the VSEC platform, visit https://blockharbor.io/
